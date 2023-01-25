Central Coast drivers could see steeper prices at the pump. Here's why.

Gas prices are creeping back up after weeks of significant decline.

But for once, smaller increases are being seen here in California compared to other states.

The national average for a gallon of gas is up about eleven cents a gallon from one week ago.

In California, the statewide average is only up about half of that - at five cents.

According to Gas Buddy - national prices are going up - partially due to the arctic blast that hit the week of Christmas, which caused refinery disruptions.

But the rise is more so due to a combination of other factors.

"As China has started to reopen its economy, demand for oil and gasoline there has started to jump - combined with new sanctions on Russia from the EU, and an end of the releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve - have all really worked to really push up the price of oil to 82 dollars a barrel - the highest we’ve seen in well over a month,” said Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy Analyst .

De Haan says Central Coast gas prices could see sharper increases soon as California starts transitioning to the 'summer blend' in a few weeks.

He explains, summer gasoline is mandated by the Air Resources Board in California. It tends to burn much cleaner and reduces emissions but, as a result, it’s also more costly.

Additionally, refineries begin maintenance in February in preparation of the busy summer driving season - pushing prices up even more.

De Haan says - the state could see five dollars a gallon by Memorial Day.

