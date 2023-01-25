Veteran trumpeter John Bailey offers a musical time travel in new album

Time Bandits

John Bailey. Freedom Road Records.

In this, his third album as a bandleader, veteran trumpeter John Bailey leads a talented quartet through a rundown of imaginative jazz and blues songs with plenty of zing and pep, but also offers a nice mix of slower, more thought-provoking ballad-like tempos and finishes off with a groovy samba number.

Bailey punctuates notes on his horn with a crisp, clear tone on this 10-song set, which includes seven originals. He composed five of them and there is one each written by drummer Victor Lewis and pianist George Cables (the other member of the quartet being bassist Scott Colley).

Also included is an awesome instrumental cover of the Beatles classic, “She’s Leaving Home,” which - trust me - is delivered with such heart and passion that you 1) may not immediately recognize it as a Beatles classic and 2) wonder why more Beatles covers aren’t done like this. It’s a beautiful arrangement for a song that deserved the right touch.

A fan of both bebop and rock when he was growing up, Bailey’s four-decade career included a stint with legendary drummer Buddy Rich before leaving college and longer ones with icons such as Ray Charles, Ray Barretto, Frank Sinatra, Jr., and Arturo O’Farrill.

He has appeared on more than 70 albums and has taught at the University of Miami and Florida International University.

The group he assembled for this album is fantastic and brings a wealth of experience to the performance. Lewis is the one constant, the featured drummer on the two previous discs in which Bailey was out front as a bandleader.

The album title is a nod to influential music greats of the past, such as trumpeter Thad Jones, who died in 1986 and is remembered by Bailey with his wonderful song “Ode to Thaddeus.”

“It’s always a good idea for us jazz artists to go back in time and listen to the masters, have some fun absorbing what appeals to us, and rejecting what doesn’t,” Bailey said. “Taking, as a bandit may, the material and relentlessly playing around with it until we are satisfied.”