El Paso, TX

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement

By Noelia Gonzalez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas--"Elvis" has re-entered the building. Despite the film currently streaming on HBO Max, those who would want to experience the biopic one more time from the confines of a theater will get their chance. Warner Brothers announces Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" bio-pic will return to movie theaters starting this Friday for a limited engagement.

In its initial theatrical outing at the box office, "Elvis" performed admirably earning $287 million. The film’s performance also saw it set new records making it the highest-grossing non-franchise film of 2022 and the second-highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.

Baz Luhrmann's dizzying portrait of the superstar actor and musician just nabbed eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Leading Actor for Austin Butler.

For fans who loved the biopic you can catch a screening at: Bassett Place Premiere Cinema 17 + IMAX, Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14 and XD, Cinemark West and XD, AMC El Paso 16, Cinemark 20 and XD, and Cinemark East Montana and XD.

EL PASO, TX
