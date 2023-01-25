‘UFO Cowboys’, ‘Reptile Royalty’ & ‘Fight to Survive’ Adventures Series Land At Roku

EXCLUSIVE : Roku is ramping up its adventure series slate.

The streamer has ordered three new series to launch later this year – Fight to Survive , hosted by American Ninja Warrior’s Akbar Gbajabiamila, Reptile Royalty, featuring the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, and UFO Cowboys following a group of ranchers as as they investigate paranormal happenings along the 37th Parallel.

Fight to Survive will take audiences on a journey to a remote, tropical island for an intense survival competition. A social experiment that drops 17 survivalists onto a remote, tropical island, it will feature contestants from past seasons of Survivor, Naked and Afraid and Alone .

The eight-part series explores the true nature of survival of the fittest, where competitors can challenge one another by force – fighting for essential tools and resources. The survivalists must endure not only each other, but also brutal natural conditions, on their quest to win up to $250,000.

It is exec produced by Kevin Lee for Tollbooth Television.

Reptile Royalty features Jay Brewer, and his team, on their never-ending adventure of running the world-renowned Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California. Working alongside his three daughters and a colorful group of animal lovers, Brewer encounters one scale-covered tale after the next, as he cares for over 600 of the rarest and exotic reptiles on Earth. Each episode provides an all-access look at the day-to-day operations of the famous zoo.

The six-episode series is executive produced by Shawn Witt, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Mark Efman, Richard J. Green, and Kelvin Parker for ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures.

UFO Cowboys comes from the producers of Mountain Monsters and follows a group of ranchers, known as the Cowboy Sky Watchers, as they investigate paranormal happenings along the 37th Parallel. Known as “UFO Superhighway,” this area is legendary for many UFO sightings and disturbances, with more supernatural and extraterrestrial sightings in the American West than anywhere else in the United States. Using ancient tracking techniques and modern technology, this team investigate mysterious activity throughout the ranches and farms of the American West.

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Colt Straub, Duke Straub, and Royal Malloy for American Chainsaws.

The series are overseen by Sean Boyle, head of adventure and exploration programming, on behalf of Roku.

Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals, Roku, said, “Our latest trio of Roku Originals, Fight to Survive, Reptile Royalty, and UFO Cowboys , underscores our commitment to showcasing everyday people in extraordinary circumstances. Each series offers our streamers a glimpse into an almost unbelievable world – with a mix of high stakes, fight, heart, some humor along the way.”