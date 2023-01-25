ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘UFO Cowboys’, ‘Reptile Royalty’ & ‘Fight to Survive’ Adventures Series Land At Roku

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03swzW_0kQkFmhs00

EXCLUSIVE : Roku is ramping up its adventure series slate.

The streamer has ordered three new series to launch later this year – Fight to Survive , hosted by American Ninja Warrior’s Akbar Gbajabiamila, Reptile Royalty, featuring the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, and UFO Cowboys following a group of ranchers as as they investigate paranormal happenings along the 37th Parallel.

Fight to Survive will take audiences on a journey to a remote, tropical island for an intense survival competition. A social experiment that drops 17 survivalists onto a remote, tropical island, it will feature contestants from past seasons of Survivor, Naked and Afraid and Alone .

The eight-part series explores the true nature of survival of the fittest, where competitors can challenge one another by force – fighting for essential tools and resources. The survivalists must endure not only each other, but also brutal natural conditions, on their quest to win up to $250,000.

It is exec produced by Kevin Lee for Tollbooth Television.

Reptile Royalty features Jay Brewer, and his team, on their never-ending adventure of running the world-renowned Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California. Working alongside his three daughters and a colorful group of animal lovers, Brewer encounters one scale-covered tale after the next, as he cares for over 600 of the rarest and exotic reptiles on Earth. Each episode provides an all-access look at the day-to-day operations of the famous zoo.

The six-episode series is executive produced by Shawn Witt, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Mark Efman, Richard J. Green, and Kelvin Parker for ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures.

UFO Cowboys comes from the producers of Mountain Monsters and follows a group of ranchers, known as the Cowboy Sky Watchers, as they investigate paranormal happenings along the 37th Parallel.  Known as “UFO Superhighway,” this area is legendary for many UFO sightings and disturbances, with more supernatural and extraterrestrial sightings in the American West than anywhere else in the United States. Using ancient tracking techniques and modern technology, this team investigate mysterious activity throughout the ranches and farms of the American West.

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Colt Straub, Duke Straub, and Royal Malloy for American Chainsaws.

The series are overseen by Sean Boyle, head of adventure and exploration programming, on behalf of Roku.

Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals, Roku, said, “Our latest trio of Roku Originals, Fight to Survive, Reptile Royalty, and UFO Cowboys , underscores our commitment to showcasing everyday people in extraordinary circumstances.  Each series offers our streamers a glimpse into an almost unbelievable world – with a mix of high stakes, fight, heart, some humor along the way.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

As ‘How Long Gone’ Nears 500 Episodes, Culture Podcast Signs With CAA, Eyes TV & Film Opportunities

EXCLUSIVE: How Long Gone, a culture and interview podcast founded by Chris Black and Jason Stewart, is going full Hollywood. The podcast, which is closing in on 500 episodes, having launched in the nascent stages of the pandemic, has signed with CAA. The move will see the agency explore opportunities across television, film and publishing for the pair, who are currently taking the show on the road with live shows in London. It’s full circle for the pair, who have often joked on the podcast about the desire to move into television and secure A-list representation. You could easily imagine a How Long...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Adult Swim Orders Five New Episodes Of ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is returning for another season. Adult Swim on Wednesday gave the green light for five new episodes from original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story Adult Swim Severs Ties With 'Rick And Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast Related Story 'Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Battling Domestic Violence Charges; Faces Up To Seven Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty The Season 12 order comes just before the premiere of the latest feature film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, which arrives on...
Deadline

‘My Lover My Killer’: Netflix Orders Second Season Of True Crime Doc Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has commissioned a second season of its British true crime series My Lover My Killer. The first season was a hit on the service and spent several weeks in the streamer’s top ten charts, prompting a re-up of the FirstLook TV-produced show. Distributor Abacus Media Rights closed the deal on behalf of FirstLook, a factual indie based in the Midlands in England. The returning series will again investigate stories of those who paid the ultimate price for offending an obsessive lover. These include tales of an obsessive soldier with a deadly mission, and a crime scene on a puppy farm. They will be told...
Deadline

Krista Vernoff Departing As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: A seismic change at the helm of ABC’s top drama franchise is coming: Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season — Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th and Station 19‘s sixth. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated....
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Deadline

‘I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu Joins Melissa McCarthy In Peacock’s Richard Curtis-Penned Christmas Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in the untitled New York Christmas movie from Universal and Working Title that we were first to report on. The film heading to Peacock is written by Love Actually‘s Richard Curtis, with Love Life creator Sam Boyd on board to direct. It’s billed as a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.  Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title, with Riva Marker for Linden Productions. Universal’s Senior EVP of Production...
Deadline

‘Party Down’: Starz Drops Trailer For Series Revival

Starz is ready to get this party started: It released the official trailer for Party Down, the revival of the cult comedy series from 2009-10. Starz will debut the laugher at midnight on Friday, February 24 on its app and streaming platforms. Its linear debut is set for later that night at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz. The third season will consist of six all-new episodes and take place 10 years later, when most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and...
Deadline

‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Rules 2022 Streaming Charts, Nielsen Says; Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ & ‘Ozark’ Big Winners Too

The results are in, and Netflix undoubtedly dominated the Nielsen U.S. streaming charts for 2022, led by originals including Stranger Things, Wednesday and Ozark — as well as acquisitions like Cocomelon and NCIS. The streamer took home 11 of the top 15 spots on the overall streaming program list, and 13 spots among the streaming originals. Stranger Things came in at No. 1 on both lists with 52B minutes viewed across all 34 episodes of the series. Ozark came in at No. 2 on the streaming originals chart and No. 4 overall with 31.3B viewing minutes. Wednesday‘s 18.6B minutes viewed put the...
Deadline

DirecTV To Add Conservative Outlet The First After Dropping Newsmax

DirecTV said that it was adding the conservative channel The First to its lineup, after it dropped Newsmax from its lineup in a dispute that stirred the ire of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The First, which features personalities including Bill O’Reilly and Dana Loesch, will be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse at no extra fees for subscribers. Up to now, it has been available only through streaming distribution, including on FAST networks. Related Story Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech” Related Story DirecTV Sets Layoffs Of Hundreds Of Workers, Citing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving ‘Force Awakens’ In Its Wake

Earlier this week, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide, and, as expected, has now surfed to the No. 4 position on the all-time chart. In so doing, it leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its wake with nearly $2.075B globally.  Through Friday, the worldwide gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm epic Avatar sequel is $2,074.8M, overtaking Force Awakens’ $2.071B. This means that Cameron has three of the top four movies ever globally alongside the original Avatar at No. 1 and Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: The Way of Water will top...
Deadline

Everett Quinton Dies: Downtown NYC Theater Pioneer And Champion Of The Ridiculous Was 71

Everett Quinton, a staple of New York’s post-1960s downtown theater scene and diligent standard-bearer for the outrageously campy and hilariously melodramatic style of performance known as the Ridiculous, died of glioblastoma January 23 in Brooklyn. He was 71. The actor-director’s death was confirmed to The New York Times by friend Julia Campanelli speaking on behalf of his sister Mary Ann Quinton. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Billy Packer Dies: College Basketball Announcer Part Of 34 Final Fours Was 82 Related Story Lance Kerwin Dies: 'James At 15', 'Salem's Lot' Actor Was 62 Making his name in the Off (and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Creator Couldn’t Bear Watching The Netflix Adaptation Of His Work

Shinichiro Watanabe couldn’t make it past the opening scene of the Netflix live-action adaptation of his anime classic, Cowboy Bebop. In talking with Forbes, Watanabe said Netflix sent him “a video to review and check.” But he couldn’t bear to see more than a few minutes of it. “It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue,” Watanabe said. “I stopped there, and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not Cowboy Bebop, and I realized at that point that if I wasn’t involved, it would not be Cowboy Bebop. I felt...
Deadline

Netflix, Fox, Bleacher Report, Coachella Music Festival On Very Long List Of FTX Creditors In Crypto Firm Bankruptcy

A parade of media and tech companies are apparently owed money by FTX along with hundreds of other creditors, according to an extensive list that runs from banks, insurers, hedge funds, airlines and hotels to universities, federal agencies and every state in the nation from Alabama to Wyoming. Creditors run 116 pages of small print in a bankruptcy filing in Delaware by the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. Media and entertainment names include Netflix, Fox, CAA Sports, WME Entertainment, Turner, Bleacher Report, Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Sirius XM and the Coachella Music Festival. Other creditors run the gamut from...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

‘Dateline’ Renewed For 7th Season On NBC Television Stations

Dateline will be back for its seventh season in national broadcast syndication. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios announced Thursday that it has renewed the popular newsmagazine show with the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. The syndicated version of Dateline airs weekdays on stations from leading broadcast groups, including NBC Owned TV Stations, Tegna, Fox, Gray, Cox Media Group, Scripps, Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Sunbeam, Graham Media, Weigel, Block, Hubbard and more. Averaging 1.6 million daily viewers, Dateline in syndication has grown its audience +21% year-over-year and ranks as a Top 5 one-hour Monday-Friday show in syndication, according to NBCU and Nielsen. “When we first launched Dateline in syndication...
Deadline

Joe Cornish Talks Netflix Ghost Hunter Series ‘Lockwood & Co’ & Updates On ‘Attack The Block 2’

Joe Cornish’s teen ghosthunter drama Lockwood and Co. launches on Netflix globally today. The show, the streamer’s latest young-adult scripted series from the UK, stars Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton) and newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as a teen trio who run an independent ghost fighting agency in London while competing with adult-run corporate rivals. The eight-part series, from Cornish’s Complete Fiction banner, is based on Jonathan Stroud’s books about an alternate modern world in which murderous ghosts have been attacking people since the 1960s, and only teenagers have the ability to see and repeal them. Netflix ordered it as one of seven British...
Deadline

Gravitas Ventures Takes North America On Addiction Drama ‘All The World Is Sleeping’ Starring ‘Scream VI’s Melissa Barrera

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to the drama All the World is Sleeping, toplined by rising star Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), slating it for release in theaters and on demand on March 17. Written and directed by Ryan Lacen, All the World is Sleeping follows Chama (Barrera), who as a young girl in New Mexico, strived to be different from her mother. Now in her twenties, she’s found herself falling into a similar cycle of generational addiction. This struggle then threatens her balance as a mother to her own daughter. As Chama tries to keep it all...
Deadline

‘Cleo’ Ancient Egypt Dramedy About Cleopatra In Works At Peacock From Jessica Runck, Jennie Snyder Urman, Kapital & TrillTV

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is headed to Ancient Egypt with Cleo, a one-hour dramedy in development from writer Jessica Runck (Man With A Plan), Jane the Virgin developer/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TrillTV and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Runck, with Urman serving as as showrunner, Cleo revolves around Cleopatra, an overqualified young woman who is forced to hide her intelligence behind make-up, clothes and men to earn the respect she needs to hang on to her job: being queen of Egypt. A dramatic comedy set in ancient Egypt that proves not much has...
Deadline

‘Poker Face’ Review: No Lie! Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s Peacock Road Trip Procedural Is All Green Lights & Parking Spaces

Let’s put our cards on the table: Almost three years after Peacock launched, the Comcast-owned streamer finally has a legitimate potential breakout show in Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Poker Face. Debuting with four episodes Friday and then dropping the rest of its 10-episode first season weekly, the one-hour drama could prove the dramatic reset the sports-focused Peacock has needed since day one. Part of that is clearly the combined star power and skills of the Russian Doll star and the Knives Out director, along with a wonderfully villainous Benjamin Bratt and an old-school awards-show phalanx of guest stars. True to the...
Deadline

Deadline

157K+
Followers
43K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy