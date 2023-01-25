ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widow Speaks Out: Has 'No Doubt' Saw Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier

By Dave Basner
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The widow who saw her late husband, who died nine years ago, eating at an Indian restaurant in a new video posted on Facebook, is now speaking out.

Lucy Watson made plenty of people curious when she commented on a clip posted by an eatery in England called Spice Cottage. The video, captioned "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors , with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes ," seemed to just show lots of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, but Lucy saw something else - her late husband, Harry Doherty . In the comments, she asked, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014 ??" The restaurant responded by saying, "Sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."

Commenters suggested her husband had faked his own death or that Lucy was a plant and this was all a publicity stunt, but Watson has responded and says that's not at all the case.

New year, new mood! ✨ For the last few weeks, we’ve been working hard to make our dining experience even more...

Posted by Spice Cottage on Monday, January 16, 2023

The 59-year-old spoke with The Mail , stating that she is certain it was her husband. Lucy first described stumbling upon the video and her reaction to it, saying, "I don't really use Facebook apart from snooping on friends or catching up with people. I was scrolling through and the video popped up. The moment I saw the thing I thought, 'Oh my God – that's Harry.' It was so instant. I didn't even have to think. He'd be eating a chicken korma because that's all he ever ate."

She added, "There was no doubt in my mind it was my husband. I couldn't pause the thing so I had to replay it about 30 times and each time I was surer and surer." The reason she is positive is because of Harry's distinctive look - a big build with white hair .

Even though the restaurant claimed the video was filmed recently, she is convinced that isn't true, asserting that the eatery never has that many people in it these days. She stated, "They are never busy like that any more, that's the problem. They have obviously posted this to generate customers because they are really up against it now."

In response, the restaurant posted a comment to "clarify some misunderstandings." They wrote that they recently refurbished and the video, which was filmed on January 9th, reflected those changes. They noted that before 2023, white and red tablecloths adorned the tables so this had to be recent footage. The comment ended, "This is a very unusual situation and we hope this clarifies any confusion."

Photo: Facebook.com/SpiceCottage

As for those rumors that her husband had faked his death, she debunked those too, recalling how he was being very sick in the hospital as he awaited a liver transplant. Unfortunately, he didn't make it.

