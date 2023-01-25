ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adoptable Dog Advertised as ‘Fire-Breathing Demon”

By Patrick Kuklinski
 3 days ago
(Picture Credit: Jackie Bale / Getty Images)

Most potential pet parents appreciate honesty when bringing home a new furry member of the family. Being upfront about a dog’s potential flaws & quirks helps their new home properly anticipate their needs.

Given how busy shelters can be, sometimes a dog’s behavioral challenges are a total surprise to their new home. But one shelter has taken honesty about one of their adoptable dog’s challenges to the next level in a now-viral post.

Would You Adopt the “Fire-Breathing Demon”?

The Niagara SPCA made a Facebook post in a somewhat desperate effort to adopt out “a terror in a somewhat small package”.  The post advertises Ralphie, a young French Bulldog , but is blatantly honest about his flaws: “We don’t actually have too many nice things to say so we’re just going to come out with it” is one of the first sentences advertising this troubled pup.

This isn’t Ralphie’s first time at the shelter. The post notes that “his first owners took him to board and train, but their relationship was built on the premise that Ralphie was the boss so things ended abruptly.

“He was rehomed. Two weeks into this new home and he was surrendered to us because ‘annoys our older dog’. What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he’s only 26 lbs.” Yikes. Ralphie is still looking for a good home – the post says his ideal adopter is the ‘Mother of Dragons’.

If you think that could be you, you’d better be ready to commit. “Serious inquiries only. No, we will not make exceptions. No takesy backsies (kidding, obviously). Give us a call at 716-731-4368 ext 301 if you’re that crazy,” is the final sentence of the post.

What Led Ralphie Astray?

Surely, this “fire-breathing demon” will find a good home – one that can work to correct his behavior problems. But for many readers, seeing a small dog act so badly isn’t a big surprise.

Poorly behaved small breeds are exceptionally common. Small dogs are documented to display more aggressive behavior . However, this isn’t all on their tiny shoulders. Proper training is crucial for all breeds – even the smallest.

Many dog parents don’t worry about their small dogs’ behaviors until they’ve reached an uncontrollable level. Regardless of your dog’s size, participate in daily training classes. Worried about problem behaviors? Work with a professional trainer before they can escalate.

