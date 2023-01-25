ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

By Stephanie Raymond
 3 days ago

California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state Wednesday morning.

The earthquake hit about 3.7 miles south of Malibu Beach at a depth of about nine miles around 2 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

It was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock in the same area about three minutes later, then additional aftershocks of a magnitude 2.8 and a magnitude 2.6.

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat.

No damage or injuries have been reported. Following the earthquake, the Los Angeles Fire Department said it completed "a strategic 470 square-mile survey" of the city and everything was clear.

"No damage or injuries were reported and normal operational mode has resumed," the department said in a statement .

The U.S. Geological Survey is asking any residents in the area who felt the earthquake to fill out a reporting form .

The tremblor was the first earthquake to hit California this year. The last one happened December 20, 2022, when magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck a few miles off the coast of Ferndale in Northern California. It was followed by more than 20 aftershocks.

Gloria jean Garcia
3d ago

Felt the Quake an rocked the house Last nite. Dog was barking an running in house. Live in Bellflower .Glad it was small, but woke me up !

Erin Elizabeth Bartley
3d ago

pretty sure it wasnt the first just the first in soc cal. there was one a few days ago in norcal

