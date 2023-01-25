ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Prime Video Sets First Japanese Film ‘The Silent Service’ & Nabs Rights To 2023 Baseball Classics Games

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f47m9_0kQkEZDW00

Prime Video today announced that it will produce a live-action film based on the manga franchise The Silent Service , which will be distributed theatrically by Toho on September 29. The pic will be the first time Prime Video has produced a Japanese Amazon Original Movie.

The Silent Service is a popular manga series written and illustrated by artist Kaiji Kawaguchi. The series was published in Kodansha’s Weekly Morning manga magazine from 1988 to 1996 and sold a total of 32 million copies.

The story, set in Japan ’s first nuclear submarine, depicts the unpredictable actions of its captain, Shiro Kaieda, as he attempts to realize his ideal world, the company has said.

Actor Takao Osawa, who played Wang Qi in the Kingdom movie series, will take the role of Shiro Kaieda. The Silent Service is produced by CREDEUS, Inc, which produced the Kingdom film series and the Gintama film series. The director is Kohei Yoshino.

“We will finally be able to produce a live-action version of the legendary comic The Silent Service , which has been said to be impossible to make into a live-action film over 30 years,” said Osawa. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Kaiji Kawaguchi and all the people involved. I will play the main role, Shiro Kaieda, who escapes with Japan’s first nuclear submarine and confronts the world with the threat of nuclear weapons. The world is currently going through a wave of great change. We are now shooting this film with talented casts and crews to deliver to all people living today. Please wait for a while until the ship departs on September 29.”

Prime Video today also announced that it has acquired the rights to live stream all of the Japanese national team’s games during the 2023 World Baseball Classic (2023 WBC), beginning with the first round on March 9.

Additionally, the teams two training games prior to the 2023 WBC against the Chunichi Dragons and the Orix Buffaloes will be exclusively live streamed on Prime Video.

“We are very grateful to be able to provide live streaming of Samurai Japan’s participation in the WBC on Prime Video,” said Takashi Kodama, country manager, Prime Video Japan.

“I am sure that everyone remembers the fierce battles of Samurai Japan in past World Baseball Classics. This year’s tournament is especially exciting as it is said to have the strongest members from each country. We will provide you with a great commentary team and unique footage so that you can fully enjoy the excitement of the Samurai Japan’s battles to become the world’s No. 1 team. We hope everyone will enjoy the matches in Japan, as well as those in other countries, on Prime Video Channel (J SPORTS channel).”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving ‘Force Awakens’ In Its Wake

Earlier this week, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide, and, as expected, has now surfed to the No. 4 position on the all-time chart. In so doing, it leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its wake with nearly $2.075B globally.  Through Friday, the worldwide gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm epic Avatar sequel is $2,074.8M, overtaking Force Awakens’ $2.071B. This means that Cameron has three of the top four movies ever globally alongside the original Avatar at No. 1 and Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: The Way of Water will top...
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’ Claims Title Of Most-Viewed Film In A Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ‘Yellowstone’ Has Its First Billion-Minute Week

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is breaking Nielsen streaming records in the U.S. The film became the most-streamed movie in a measurement week from December 26 to January 1 (its first full week on Netflix), surpassing Hocus Pocus 2 and Wonder Woman 1984. With 2.9B minutes viewed, it was the No. 1 streaming program for the week and now holds two of the top ten spots for most-streamed movies in a week. Just like the week prior, Prime Video’s Jack Ryan was in the No. 2 spot with 1.665B minutes viewed, but Netflix’s hit Wednesday came in at a...
Deadline

Krista Vernoff Departing As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: A seismic change at the helm of ABC’s top drama franchise is coming: Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season — Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th and Station 19‘s sixth. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated....
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
CBS News

Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619

Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
Deadline

‘I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu Joins Melissa McCarthy In Peacock’s Richard Curtis-Penned Christmas Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in the untitled New York Christmas movie from Universal and Working Title that we were first to report on. The film heading to Peacock is written by Love Actually‘s Richard Curtis, with Love Life creator Sam Boyd on board to direct. It’s billed as a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.  Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title, with Riva Marker for Linden Productions. Universal’s Senior EVP of Production...
wegotthiscovered.com

The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order

Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
Deadline

DirecTV To Add Conservative Outlet The First After Dropping Newsmax

DirecTV said that it was adding the conservative channel The First to its lineup, after it dropped Newsmax from its lineup in a dispute that stirred the ire of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The First, which features personalities including Bill O’Reilly and Dana Loesch, will be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse at no extra fees for subscribers. Up to now, it has been available only through streaming distribution, including on FAST networks. Related Story Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech” Related Story DirecTV Sets Layoffs Of Hundreds Of Workers, Citing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Party Down’: Starz Drops Trailer For Series Revival

Starz is ready to get this party started: It released the official trailer for Party Down, the revival of the cult comedy series from 2009-10. Starz will debut the laugher at midnight on Friday, February 24 on its app and streaming platforms. Its linear debut is set for later that night at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz. The third season will consist of six all-new episodes and take place 10 years later, when most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and...
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Rules 2022 Streaming Charts, Nielsen Says; Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ & ‘Ozark’ Big Winners Too

The results are in, and Netflix undoubtedly dominated the Nielsen U.S. streaming charts for 2022, led by originals including Stranger Things, Wednesday and Ozark — as well as acquisitions like Cocomelon and NCIS. The streamer took home 11 of the top 15 spots on the overall streaming program list, and 13 spots among the streaming originals. Stranger Things came in at No. 1 on both lists with 52B minutes viewed across all 34 episodes of the series. Ozark came in at No. 2 on the streaming originals chart and No. 4 overall with 31.3B viewing minutes. Wednesday‘s 18.6B minutes viewed put the...
ComicBook

Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console

Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
Deadline

‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
NME

‘GoldenEye 007’ on the Switch proves that sometimes, dead is better

When GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo Switch was announced back in September, nostalgic gamers across the world rejoiced. Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter made waves when it originally launched in 1997, yet its complicated licensing deal between Nintendo and Rare’s owner Microsoft suggested that it would have a quiet death in the history books, despite rumblings of a remake in 2008 that never made it to release.
Deadline

Deadline

157K+
Followers
43K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy