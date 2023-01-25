UXBRIDGE - A rally at the State House this week sparked a push for bipartisan legislation that would make school lunches free for children. Some educators believe the move is just the beginning. "When you put a financial barrier between that child and that opportunity you are taking away potential," says Uxbridge Superintendent Mike Baldassarre. He is calling for districts to abolish user fees for kids to participate in sports and clubs. Uxbridge schools did away with the fees last year and budgeted to keep the move this year as well. Baldassarre says the fees can inhibit some...

UXBRIDGE, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO