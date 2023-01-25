Read full article on original website
Academy ISD proposes four-day school week to attract staff
A Central Texas school district is considering a four-day school week amidst a nationwide struggle to recruit staff.
KCTV 5
Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports
KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether homeschooled and virtual-learning students should be allowed to participate in KSHSAA-regulated athletic activities. Opponents of the bill say it undermines the academic side of things. Those in favor want a fair chance for their child to experience a chance at normalcy with extracurricular activities.
thelansingjournal.com
District 171 Board meeting focused on scholastics, sports, and service
LANSING, Ill. (January 24, 2022) – District 171’s January school board meeting was held on January 23, 2022. The meeting focused on school reports from Heritage and Nathan Hale middle schools, and included academic achievements, basketball success, and a successful food drive. Heritage Middle School. Heritage Middle School...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian students explore their callings through J-Term
The mission of Delmarva Christian Schools is to proclaim the gospel by preparing students spiritually, academically and physically to know and do God's will in their lives. Throughout the school year, the schools offer many opportunities for students to live out God's call on their lives, and for the high school students, this culminates during J-Term.
Alders Advance $3M Reading, Math Plan
The Elicker Administration’s bid to spend $3 million in federal aid on a new math and literacy tutoring plan moved ahead — against a backdrop of questions and concerns around how exactly the city will find the hundreds of volunteers needed to make this program work. That approval...
New push to eliminate fees for school sports, clubs in Massachusetts
UXBRIDGE - A rally at the State House this week sparked a push for bipartisan legislation that would make school lunches free for children. Some educators believe the move is just the beginning. "When you put a financial barrier between that child and that opportunity you are taking away potential," says Uxbridge Superintendent Mike Baldassarre. He is calling for districts to abolish user fees for kids to participate in sports and clubs. Uxbridge schools did away with the fees last year and budgeted to keep the move this year as well. Baldassarre says the fees can inhibit some...
lakotaonline.com
Community Conversation Highlights Student Voice
Since the 2012-2013 school year, the Lakota Board of Education has held Community Conversations to listen to parents, community members, staff and students. This month, the Board continued its practice of empowering student voice. Board President Lynda O’Connor and board member Kelley Casper met with nearly 40 seventh and eighth grade students to learn more about the junior school educational experience. Held separately at both Liberty and Plains junior schools, the students were encouraged to speak freely about what school is like and what they would like to see in the future.
Lawmakers want to make free lunches permanent at Mass. schools
“We have heard time and again from educators, advocates, and parents, that kids cannot learn when they are hungry.”. There’s a renewed push in the State House to ensure that all Massachusetts students can eat for free at school, regardless of their household income. Last summer, state lawmakers allocated...
