PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost

The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
