Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota’s Target Field to Host South Dakota St Football This Fall
South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football recently won their first ever National Championship, and with that comes some unique opportunities. On Tuesday, Target Field and the Minnesota Twins announced the big news that the Jacks will be featured on the big stage this Fall:. Bringing the best of college football to...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: DaDa Gastropub ‘The Italian’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Burger Battle Review: Monk’s Ale House’s ‘Griddy Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost
The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
Roof Melt and Roof Rakes Are MIA in Sioux Falls Right Now
Got snow? South Dakota sure does. And finding items to help combat all the snowfall we've received so far this winter is becoming increasingly challenging. Have you tried to find things like roof snow rakes, snowblowers, shovels, and roof melt lately? They are in short supply right now in many stores throughout the Sioux Empire.
Another Burger Battle Has Broke Out! This Time in the Hartford Area
Here in the Sioux Empire, the month of January has become synonymous with burger battles. There's a fierce, competitive, competition going on till the end of the month in downtown Sioux Falls between 32 different restaurants. And if that isn't enough to tantalize the tastebuds of every burger lover around...
Burger Battle Review: Ode to Food’s ‘Hoppy Loafing Around Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Burger Battle Review: Falls Overlook Cafe’s ‘BCB Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Sioux Falls Food Pantries and Food Programs
Hard times can hit anyone. A bit of bad luck can snowball and knock your life off kilter. There is no shame in getting a helping hand to whether the thought times and get back on track. If you find yourself in need of some food assistance, there are several...
Ross Department Store Recalling Two Sioux Falls Candles
Put the match out! There are a significant number of candles being recalled at a popular discount department store in Sioux Falls. If you have purchased these Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles at Ross Dress for Less, you're entitled to a refund. The two Taylor and Finch candles that...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
973 KKRC Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 0