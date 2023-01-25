Read full article on original website
Related
The boys basketball rankings keep changing
The regular season is almost over and the lehighvalleylive.com boys basketball rankings know no stability. The Top 10 has undergone several changes this week, including the continued ascent of Allentown Central Catholic and the debut of Phillipsburg (which gives the list two teams from New Jersey).
Becahi wrestlers outduel nationally-ranked foe in epic performance
Bethlehem Catholic’s wrestlers found themselves in an unusual position Saturday night. “We were underdogs,” said Golden Hawk senior 172-pounder Luke Thomas. “We came in underdogs. We were underdogs every single moment. We wanted to show we would compete against a top-5 team like Malvern Prep.”. Those underdogs...
A major Heisman Trophy fix to make the award evolve with college football: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might...
These boys basketball players closed January with strong showings
The number of regular-season opportunities is dwindling for boys basketball players. Here are athletes from local Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, Colonial League and New Jersey programs who are entering February on a high note. (For games Jan. 22-28)
How Eagles’ Nick Sirianni went from a disastrous introduction to Super Bowl glory | Politi
“The first part of being smart is knowing what to do.” — Nick Sirianni at his introductory press conference on Jan. 29, 2021. Few sports cliches are more tired than “winning the press conference” because, for the most part, coaches almost always accomplish this simple goal. They are introduced in a room filled with hopeful team employees and ecstatic loved ones, after all, and even the media — worn out from a long coaching search — are on their best behavior.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0