NFC title game: Eagles-49ers winner will be the team that holds the line
The NFC championship game likely will come down to these strengths: the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line versus San Francisco 49ers defensive front.
'This guy is going to be a problem': Inside the first QB duel between Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy
PHILADELPHIA -- Different teams. Different level. Different stakes. But Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers (3 p.m. ET, Fox) features a college rematch between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy. Hurts' Oklahoma Sooners and Purdy's Iowa State Cyclones squared off under the lights...
49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs: NFL playoff picks, schedule, odds
The conference championship round (schedule) for the 2022 NFL season has two great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters deliver the biggest keys and bold predictions for each contest. Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information offers a crucial stat andbetting nugget, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with...
2022 NFL MVP award: Ranking five finalists, Patrick Mahomes' bid
When the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their seventh consecutive AFC West title in a game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 18, quarterback Patrick Mahomesposted his highest completion percentage (87.8%) of the season and threw for 336 yards, two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also rushed five times for 33 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run. After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a message for voters of the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: 'Zero' chance he's not playing
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second straight day, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out of practice Thursday as he works back from a bruised calf. And while McCaffrey isn't slated to participate in the Niners' Thursday practice, he did speak to the media and offered a simple answer when asked if there was any chance he won't play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
A former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, 25-year-old Jessie Lemoiner, died on Thursday, the team announced. Lemonier, who the XFL's Arlington Renegades drafted in November, instead recently signed with the USFL's Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions. He appeared in seven games with...
Eagles' A.J. Brown says he isn't a 'diva,' but he wants the ball
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles receiver A.J. Brown dove into the mentality of a top-end wide receiver Wednesday as he faced questions about his visible frustration on the sideline late in a blowout win over the New York Giants on Saturday. "They throw the ball to me 100 times, I'm going to...
How Eagles OT Lane Johnson found his happiness after nearly quitting the game
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson hasn't given up a sack since Nov. 22, 2020, against the Cleveland Browns, according to Pro Football Focus. That's a streak that spans 29 games, 794 days and more than 1,800 snaps. Just how hard is that to pull off?. "That is basically,...
Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid finally face each other as opponents
PHILADELPHIA -- The fans here in the City of Brotherly Love waited almost a year to see Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid face each other as opponents for the first time in an NBA game. It didn't disappoint. In front of a raucous sellout crowd at Wells Fargo Center on...
LeBron James and Joel Embiid lead NBA quotes of the week
Joel Embiid comments on his faceoff against Ben Simmons and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Nothing. Just, like every single night, [I am trying to] just freaking kill whoever is in front of me. My mentality is always about scoring. If I get doubled, make the right pass, but if I get played one-on-one, or I see an opportunity to go score, I'm going to go score."
