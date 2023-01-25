ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6abc

49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs: NFL playoff picks, schedule, odds

The conference championship round (schedule) for the 2022 NFL season has two great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters deliver the biggest keys and bold predictions for each contest. Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information offers a crucial stat andbetting nugget, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with...
6abc

2022 NFL MVP award: Ranking five finalists, Patrick Mahomes' bid

When the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their seventh consecutive AFC West title in a game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 18, quarterback Patrick Mahomesposted his highest completion percentage (87.8%) of the season and threw for 336 yards, two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also rushed five times for 33 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run. After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a message for voters of the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.
rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
6abc

49ers' Christian McCaffrey: 'Zero' chance he's not playing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second straight day, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out of practice Thursday as he works back from a bruised calf. And while McCaffrey isn't slated to participate in the Niners' Thursday practice, he did speak to the media and offered a simple answer when asked if there was any chance he won't play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6abc

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25

A former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, 25-year-old Jessie Lemoiner, died on Thursday, the team announced. Lemonier, who the XFL's Arlington Renegades drafted in November, instead recently signed with the USFL's Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions. He appeared in seven games with...
6abc

LeBron James and Joel Embiid lead NBA quotes of the week

Joel Embiid comments on his faceoff against Ben Simmons and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Nothing. Just, like every single night, [I am trying to] just freaking kill whoever is in front of me. My mentality is always about scoring. If I get doubled, make the right pass, but if I get played one-on-one, or I see an opportunity to go score, I'm going to go score."

