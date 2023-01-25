Joel Embiid comments on his faceoff against Ben Simmons and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Nothing. Just, like every single night, [I am trying to] just freaking kill whoever is in front of me. My mentality is always about scoring. If I get doubled, make the right pass, but if I get played one-on-one, or I see an opportunity to go score, I'm going to go score."

1 DAY AGO