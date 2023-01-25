ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcome first baby: ‘Already loved beyond words’

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Media personality Paris Hilton announced Wednesday she and her husband, Carter Reum, had welcomed their first child.

The 41-year-old hotel heiress shared a sweet close-up picture of the baby holding her hand. “You are already loved beyond words,” Hilton wrote in the post, before adding a blue heart emoji.

The announcement quickly went viral on social media. In just over 10 hours, the photo had been viewed more than 4.5 million times on Twitter and liked by nearly 1.2 million people on Instagram.

Among the fellow celebrities who replied to the post with good wishes for the couple are supermodel Naomi Campbell, “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson, international drag superstar Pabllo Vittar, and famous frenemy Lindsay Lohan.

Hilton didn’t share any other details on her social media posts, but according to People, the new parents welcomed their first child, a boy, via surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” she told the magazine.“ We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.

The socialite-turned-businesswoman, who was a fixture in the LA-NYC party scene in the early 2000s, married venture capitalist Reum , 41, in November 2021.

“My forever begins today,” Hilton wrote on Instagram at the time captioning a photo of herself in a wedding dress , adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

The two met through mutual friends and started dating in late 2019.

