More data breach victims in 2022, but much less info on how companies were compromised

By Megan Lynch Kmox Virtual Consumer Editor
 3 days ago

A new report reveals there are more victims of data breaches than ever before, yet finding out how your information was compromised is getting much more difficult.

The Identity Theft Resource Center 's 2022 Annual Data Breach Report released Wednesday, shows the number of data compromises in 2022 (1,802) was only 60 events short of the previous all-time high set in 2021 (1,862 compromises).

At the same time, the ITRC calculates a 40% increase in the number of people impacted by data compromises from 2021 to 2022.

Chief Operating Officer James Lee tells KMOX's Total Information AM, a significant number of victims came from a breach at one major company. "We would have been down by a third in victims, had we not had one breach at the tail end of the year, and that was Twitter, which that one breach alone represents 221 million users."

Lee points to another disturbing trend in 2022 -- It's not what cybercriminals are doing -- it's what business are NOT doing. "The single largest way that a cyber attack occurred that led to a data breach is unknown!" Lee adds, only a third of compromises reported in 2022 included information on how the attack occurred. "This makes it difficult for other businesses who want to avoid being attacked in the same way. It also makes it hard for the people who's information is exposed to know all they need, to respond."

