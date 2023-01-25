Two Canadian Women Give Hilarious Commentary Watching A White Moose: “Oh My Blessed Redeemer, Look At The Size Of Him Nancy”

I didn’t know something could be so rare and funny at the same time.

Moose in general are quite spectacular. They are the largest member of the deer family weighing up to 1500 pounds regularly and standing over 6 foot tall at the shoulder. They sport unique antlers that form paddle shape and can weigh over 40 pounds, alone.

Throw in a unique version of this animal and we have a sight that everyone will want to see.

White moose are a rare occurrence to say the least, with the pattern appearing in an estimated 1-in every 100,000 births.

White moose, however, face a number of challenges in the wild. Their unique coloring makes them stand out in their natural habitat, making them more visible to predators. Additionally, their lack of camouflage makes it harder for them to hide from predators and humans.

Newfies are a special breed of Canadians. They live on a rock on the far east coast and have their own accent and slang that seems to make everything they say more intriguing and hilarious.

These two Newfoundland women were driving along when they spotted a white moose cooling off in a pond, while also getting a snack.

“I never ever seen da likes of dis in my life before… and we’ll never see it again

Oh my blessed Redeemer, look at the size of him, Nancy.

And the antlers on him, oh, oh, oh…”

Ya gotta love when people witness something amazing and know just how amazing it is.

The appreciation of the moment is something harder to come by everyday but it is captured perfectly in this video.

Cow Moose Spotted With Twin White Moose Young In Norway

You don’t see that every day…

It’s one thing to come across a leucistic animal or an albino. But, it’s a whole new ball game when we are talking about twins. It’s just WAY rare…

As a nature lover and outdoorsmen, this is as cool as it gets.

Norway is home to a healthy moose population but that doesn’t mean seeing a white one is common, because it is not. There are said to be well over 100,000 moose in the country but estimates say only around 1 in 100,000 are born white… so I’m no mathematician, but there’s like… one of them.

That’s insane to think that this person spotted two at once.

The odds are against them that both calves survived given basic life cycle dynamics. But, it’s crazy to think that two white moose were born at the same time.

The white color on moose is a rare genetic variation that occurs once in a blue moon. It creates the opposite color way of your typically dark brown nearly black moose.

This man captured a video showing a normal mother moose with her two calves that were completely white.

That would almost be unbelievable to see.