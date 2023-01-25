ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco police release names, mugshots of 23 men arrested in prostitution sting

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

Frisco police have released the names and mugshots of 23 men busted in a sex trafficking sting last week.

These suspects are only half of the 46 accused "johns" arrested in Frisco and Southlake in an operation coordinated by the Department of Homeland Security.

Frisco police say law enforcement responded to online solicitations for prostitutes. Meet ups were arranged at an upscale hotel in Frisco with the cooperation of hotel management and staff.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the suspects were taken into custody, questioned by Frisco PD detectives and then taken to the Collin County Jail.

“We appreciate the proactive effort and partnership with our Frisco hotels in helping to keep this kind of activity from coming to our city,” said Frisco Police Department Assistant Chief Darren Stevens. “With more than 6.4 million visitors a year attending events and conferences in Frisco, we will continue to take steps, to show this type of online activity is not tolerated in Frisco.”

Reports say that one of the suspects was a Flower Mound Marcus assistant football coach named Tim Morrison, who resigned immediately after his arrest.

See the full list of arrests here .

