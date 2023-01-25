ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of the Paddle, Gumbo cook-off returns

By Raven Little
 3 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY )– Do you have what it takes to win the battle for the paddle? The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off, put on annually by the Gumbo Foundation will be happening this Saturday, Jan. 28.

This year, proceeds from the event will go to the family of Maddox Lawrence . Maddox is a young boy who is currently battling cancer. Maddox’s aunt says the family is extremely grateful to be the recipients of Gumbo Foundation’s generosity this year.

Lafayette mother left grieving after son killed by gun violence

Love of People donated a deep freezer for an auction. The Gumbo Foundation is looking for volunteers to help fill this freezer with wild game. The highest bidder will win the full freezer.

The Gumbo Cook-off will be at the Yambilee AG Arena in Opelousas from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The categories are Seafood and Chicken & Sausage Gumbo. Registration to either category is $50 on Eventbrite .

For more information, Call Jason at (337)-331-2837, Tim at (337)- 658-1108, or Summer at (337)-351-8496, or email gumbofoundation@outlook.com.

