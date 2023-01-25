ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

This Denim Startup Was ‘Designed to Shut Down’

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPEiI_0kQkBTk700

Benim Denim calls itself a startup that is “designed to shut down.”

Indeed the month-old Swedish firm will “live” only as long as its 170-meter roll of deadstock denim—partly made from Circulose , a material derived from recycled jeans—will allow it.

Even the brand’s lookbook, which debuted last week, was choreographed and shot with the end in sight. It depicts Benim Denim’s “funeral service,” complete with mourners decked in double raw denim—the “only suit you need,” the firm said.

Made by Malmö Industries in the coastal city that shares the factory’s name, the Canadian tuxedo combines a pair of loose, oversized jeans with a pocket-festooned denim jacket. Both are etched with white contrast stitching. Together, they retail for 4,200 kronor, or just over $409, though they can be purchased separately for 1,950 kronor ($190) and 2,450 kronor ($239) respectively.

Benim Denim itself arose from a conversation with Renewcell , Circulose’s manufacturer, earlier last year. Could Haisam Mohammed and Noah Bramme, two creatives from Stockholm, just 265 kilometers from its original Kristinehamn plant, do something with a bolt of fabric it salvaged?

The company’s expiration was built-in from the start, Mohammed and Bramm said. Most brands are “gazing toward becoming the next scale-up” by increasing their sales and maximizing their production. Grappling with the idea of overproduction—a concept that sustainability is fundamentally at odds with—they decided to swerve in a different direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Cq9f_0kQkBTk700
Its lookbook depicts the brand’s “funeral service.”

“Since a young age, we’ve both dreamed of producing clothes and designing our own lines,” Mohammed and Bramme said. “But today, when the fashion industry alone stands for 8 to 10 percent of the global emissions, starting a brand with the intention of producing collection after collection didn’t sit right with us. So we asked ourselves how to make this lifelong dream come to life with as little environmental impact as possible.”

Benim Denim has another purpose: to “spark” in the minds of others new, more sustainable ways of directing their creative energy beyond the next season—and the one after that.

“Working through an analogy, Benim Denim subversively connects ’hype marketing’ tactics to the abstract but very real physical constraints of climate and environment. No Planet B; no Drop B,” said Nora Eslander, head of communications at Renewcell , which boasts H&M Group as its second-largest stakeholder. “It’s a comment on a dilemma that this generation’s emerging creatives are struggling to solve.”

Earlier this month, Renewcell dispatched the first shipment of Circulose from its new commercial-scale Sundsvall facility. The move brings the so-called Renewcell 1 closer to its initial capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year. Eventually, it plans to pump out twice as much.

The timing couldn’t be better. In December, Renewcell agreed to sell 80,000 to 100,000 metric tons of Circulose to Austrian textile giant Lenzing over a five-year period. Eastman , a cellulosic acetate fiber producer based in the United States, has also signed a letter of intent to develop Naia Renew ES yarns using Renewcell’s feedstock.

Ganni , H&M , Levi Strauss and Zara , too, have released ranges featuring Circulose over the past year.

“Renewcell makes it possible for the fashion industry to move from a linear to a circular model based on 100 percent recycled textiles as a raw material,” said CEO Patrik Lundström in Renewcell’s Q3 earnings report in October. “This mission—to make fashion circular—remains high on the global agenda because the fashion industry has a considerable negative impact on the environment. The market is vast, and the demand for Renewcell’s product Circulose, is very high among both brands and fiber producers.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

How This Designer Paves the Way for Gender-Fluid Fashion

The future of fashion is fluid. This was the overcharging theme Tuesday during the “Gender Fluidity in Fashion – The Conversation Continues” fireside chat at Project New York with Edwina Kulego, Informa Markets Fashion VP of international and business development and Jérôme LaMaar, designer, creative director and stylist.  The conversation builds on Project New York’s—a contemporary men’s and gender-fluid brands trade show—previous fireside chat with Kulego, Rob Smith, the CEO and founder of The Phluid Project, a gender-free brand that specializes in selling clothing, accessories and beauty for the LGBTQIA+ community, and Travis Weaver, founder of the gender-neutral brand One DNA Clothing,...
Sourcing Journal

Mango’s New 100% Cotton Denim Collection Puts Circularity First

Spanish fast fashion retailer Mango is taking another step in its journey toward sustainability by promoting a second life for its products. The brand introduced its first denim collection designed according to circularity criteria to make the garments easier to use and recycle at the end of their life. The women’s denim collection is the first arrival under Mango’s new sustainability strategy, Sustainable Vision 2030. One of roadmap’s goals is to incorporate circular design criteria in collections so that by 2030, such criteria will dominate product design, and 100 percent of fibers will hail from sustainable or recycled origins. Mango followed the Ellen...
Sourcing Journal

Kenzo Drops Arcade-Inspired Pixelated Denim

Kenzo’s first drop of the year is full of nostalgia.  The Spring/Summer ’23 men’s and women’s collection nods to graphics from the brand’s artistic director Nigo’s teenage years during the 1970s and ’80s.  The collection, dubbed Kenzo Pixel, is crafted around a pixelated rose print pulled from the brand’s archive. Originally developed by founder Kenzo Takada for a children’s collection, Nigo’s interpretation of the rose nods references the video arcade boom during his adolescence. The pixelated rose—redrawn almost identically to the original in blue, army green and red—is complemented by Kenzo’s signature motifs including the tiger, anchor and heart.  The creative concept highlights...
Sourcing Journal

Canadian Vegan Shoe Brand Gets $2.5M Investment

Grounded People, the vegan shoe brand that launched online on Christmas Eve of 2021, has acquired $2.5 million in funding from Canadian venture capital group Right Season Investments Corp., which, like the footwear startup, also hails from Vancouver. “We see the industry is about the explode. The goal of sustainable footwear is an $8 billion a year industry that’s projected to grow even larger,” said Tyler Lewis, CEO and Director of Right Season. “Grounded looks really strong. They’ve got a great following and a great overall image.” Lewis pointed to Nike‘s April ad campaign with Billie Eilish as proof of sustainability having...
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Exec: Strong Culture Can Propel Sustainability Strategy

When building a sustainability action plan, companies should start by considering what they can best own and influence. Depending on their supply chain structure, category of goods and brand positioning, there are different issues and targets to take on and communication tactics to leverage. During the “Nothing to Hide: Full Transparency on Sustainability” panel at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show on Jan. 17, Levi Strauss & Co.’s chief sustainability officer Jeffrey Hogue explained how sustainability relates to company culture. “Sustainability is probably one of the biggest culture change jobs or change management jobs within a company,” he said. “And if you’re...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Sourcing Journal

This Apparel Company Will Only Use 100% US Cotton

Next Level Apparel wants to be sure the cotton making its blank apparel isn’t linked to forced-labor cotton. The wholesale producer and seller of blank apparel in the U.S. has taken two significant steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Next Level Apparel (NLA) is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers use 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton for purchase orders placed after Feb. 1, 2023. This is ahead of the company’s original goal of 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton, which was tied to a larger initiative to nearshore its supply chain, by 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure...
Sourcing Journal

Lawsuit Says Nike’s Done Playing ‘Whac-a-Mole’ with BAPE

After a cease-and-desist letter sent in August to an outdated address didn’t produce its desired outcome, Nike filed its latest trademark infringement lawsuit against BAPE on Wednesday in New York’s Southern District Court. The five-count, 28-page lawsuit asserts that BAPE, a company that was spawned in Japan in 1993, its name a shortened version of A Bathing Ape, has been copying Nike’s design for its iconic Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 shoes since 2021. In the complaint, Nike attorneys indicate they have known BAPE to have a long history of trademark infringement, but only now has it become a big...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Sourcing Journal

Skechers: Who Needs Hypebeasts When You’ve Got the High Earners?

Skechers seems to be winning the casual sneakers game. And the comfort shoe company is doing it by challenging chief competitors with a growth strategy that includes betting big on China, widening its global distribution network and putting money on a new, upstart sport. According to Cowen’s Proprietary Consumer Tracker Survey, 18.6 percent of the 1,371 respondents surveyed throughout 2022 indicated that Skechers was their preferred sneaker for casual wear. That is behind only Nike’s 25 percent share, and ahead of third-place Adidas at 10 percent share. It appears Skechers gained a little ground last year, with preference share rising from 17.9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Filippa K Breaks New Ground Ahead of Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW23

Following week-long runways in Paris and Milan, Denmark’s capital city is now set to follow suit, prepared to kick Fall/Winter 2023 antics off at the end of January. Co-ed label Filippa K is one step ahead of the curve, taking to Copenhagen to debut its latest offering of futuristic garments submerged in ’70s skiwear motifs.
Sourcing Journal

Sustainable Shoe Factory Coming to Mississippi

The push for Made in the USA apparel and footwear notched another victory earlier this month when Shloop, a startup shoe company from Jackson, Miss., said it will be opening a manufacturing facility in nearby Meridian. “We’re starting internally; proving to the world what we can make here in Mississippi,” co-founder Ryan Hunt told WKO-TV. “We’re out to prove we can make a highly desirable product in a more sustainable way than in Asia, and we’re hoping to open that to big brand partners, too.” Production at the facility is expected to start by the beginning of 2024. The 30,000-square-foot plant, built...
MERIDIAN, MS
Sourcing Journal

How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton

Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy