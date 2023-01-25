Kim Kardashians Spends Nearly $200K For Princess Diana’s Iconic Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian is an expert at navigating controversy. Hey, it’s what propelled her and her famous family to stardom through Keeping Up With The Kardashians . Kim proves that she will stop at nothing to be on top, whether it’s dealing with wealth or beauty. It’s a moral conundrum in and of itself, but her fashion choices are a major piece of the puzzle.

Kim’s fashion has evolved in front of our eyes. We all saw how her closet did a 180 following her marriage to Kanye West . Now that she and Ye are divorced , Kim has been trying to prove herself as a fashion mogul. One strategy she’s been trying (and the success of is up for debate) is by wearing priceless historical artifacts. Remember last year? The Met Gala, Pete Davidson, and Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress all had a date with the red carpet. And everyone had something to say about it. Kim’s good at one thing — getting the people talking.

Kim’s love for attention and excess seems to have fueled one of her recent fashion purchases, which also has historic significance. According to Page Six and TMZ , Kim Kardashian bid for and won Princess Diana’s memorable cross pendant adorned with amethyst and diamonds. Kim was one of four bidders on the necklace, and she paid double for it. The KUWTK star wrote an almost $200K check for the pendant, which Diana wore on her own pearl chain back in 1987. It was just one emblematic piece in Princess Diana’s collection that shows her subtle ways of going against tradition.

It’s likely that people have a lot of opinions about Kim being the one to acquire this almost priceless piece of jewelry. I can only imagine what Bethenny Frankel has to say, and it’s giving me a headache . It’s unclear what Kim’s motives are for purchasing the pendant or where she plans on wearing it in the future. However, it does seem odd that such a memorable item of jewelry ended up in the hands of a reality TV star. The world is a crazy place, folks!

