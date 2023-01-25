ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast

By Jenn Boneza
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20M9xF_0kQkAtX600

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – A woman narrowly escaped being dragged by a huge wave on the North Shore of Oahu by clinging to a hammock.

Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 at Ke Iki Beach Bungalows video surveillance captured a huge wave exploding off of the rock wall separating the property from the beach.

The video then shows a wall of water pushing all of the lanai furniture toward the bungalows, then dragging them back toward the rock wall.

Several seconds later as the ocean water subsides, the video shows a woman climbing over the rock wall the wave had just crashed into.

USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

Greg Gerstenberger, the manager at Ke Iki Beach Bungalows, said the guest was apparently lying in a hammock just outside the rock wall.

Gerstenberger said he was on another part of the property when he heard the wave hit. He described it as a roar, then almost an explosion.

“I dropped everything, and I ran up here. And, the lady guest that was in the hammock just had walked out,” he explained. “I asked her what happened, and she said she was in the hammock during the whole wave coming in.”

Gerstenberger said she was holding onto the hammock for dear life when the wave barreled up the shoreline. Luckily she wasn’t dragged out in the backwash or injured.

“The water went into the unit,” he said.

“Her daughter was in there, thank God, cause she (was) on these lounge chairs just five minutes earlier.”

State Education leader met with the house budget committee, lawmakers left confused

According to Gerstenberger, if her daughter was on those chairs, she would have been seriously hurt.

Damage to the inside of the bungalows was minimal, but he said they had to throw out some damaged patio furniture.

He said they were hit by three massive waves Sunday but that one was the worst. Prior to that he said waves hadn’t breached the wall since 2003.

Almost all the residences along Ke Iki beach sustained some sort of damage. You could see the row of broken fences along the coast – an area normally safe from the winter swells. Roads were also covered in sand, and people were busy cleaning up debris all along the North Shore.

Several residents declined to appear on camera but said they also had severe damage to the inside of their homes.

North Shore resident Ben Spalding said that as exciting as it is, it’s also kind of scary for the beachfront owners and the integrity of the road as well.

“I don’t have the solution, but it is definitely concerning,” Spalding said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Worst of winter ahead?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here comes the Arctic Air! It is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Look for frigid temps next week with some wintry precipitation. This could mean roadways may be hazardous. There could be snow, sleet, and rain across Oklahoma beginning on Monday. Hazardous conditions could be possible so be sure […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter Storm Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy