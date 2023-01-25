ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Michigan Announces Notable Coaching Change

The Michigan Wolverines didn't have to search too far to find a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season.  On Friday, Michigan announced that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He spent this past season as an offensive analyst.  Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan State vs Purdue: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

In a highly-anticipated Big Ten rematch, can the Boilermakers stay entrenched at #1 or can the Spartans seek revenge on the road?. For Michigan State (14-7), the season has had its fair share of positives and negatives. The Spartans looked great early in the season and had a decent winning streak at the beginning of New Year’s, but have now dropped three of their last five games. Among those losses was a heartbreaker at home against this Purdue squad less than two weeks ago, sandwiched between disappointing performances at Illinois and Indiana.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

DL Ted Hammond talks commitment to Michigan, ready to recruit

On Wednesday, Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond committed to Michigan. After visiting for the Junior Day over the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Washington among others. He talked about his decision and why defensive...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
99.1 WFMK

After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day

Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
