Michigan Announces Notable Coaching Change
The Michigan Wolverines didn't have to search too far to find a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season. On Friday, Michigan announced that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He spent this past season as an offensive analyst. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ...
Michigan State vs Purdue: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
In a highly-anticipated Big Ten rematch, can the Boilermakers stay entrenched at #1 or can the Spartans seek revenge on the road?. For Michigan State (14-7), the season has had its fair share of positives and negatives. The Spartans looked great early in the season and had a decent winning streak at the beginning of New Year’s, but have now dropped three of their last five games. Among those losses was a heartbreaker at home against this Purdue squad less than two weeks ago, sandwiched between disappointing performances at Illinois and Indiana.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Home stretch for Harbor, Davison Igbinosun
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week’s edition of The Michigan Recruiting Insider, Sam Webb and Brice Marich handicap the race for...
Izzo gets Spartans ready to play against No. 1 Purdue
Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo is prepping the Spartans for a hard matchup against the number one team in the nation, Purdue.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Over Michigan
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center to move to 20-1 on the season and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference.
MSU basketball players surprise shelter, visit puppies named after them
LANSING, MI – A Michigan humane society recently announced that a litter of 10 puppies had all been named in honor of Michigan State University basketball players. Later that day, they got a big surprise. On Wednesday, the Capital Area Humane Society posted to Facebook that it had named...
WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: Iowa comes to the Breslin, East Lansing basketball game postponed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on Iowa facing MSU tonight while #1-ranked Purdue travels to Michigan, head coaches and assistants on the move in the NFL, and an update on tonight’s Okemos-East Lansing game. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 27
JACKSON -- Here are scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Friday, January 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DL Ted Hammond talks commitment to Michigan, ready to recruit
On Wednesday, Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond committed to Michigan. After visiting for the Junior Day over the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Washington among others. He talked about his decision and why defensive...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Hamady boys score 113 points; Corunna’s Brevin Boilore makes nine 3s
FLINT – There was an explosion at Hamady High School Friday night. It was courtesy of the Hawks’ offense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day
Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.
Multiple different agencies responded to the crash and tried life saving measures after she hit a tree.
