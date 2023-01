Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee, which was sustained during the January 22 game against the Phoenix Suns.

Adams is expected to be sidelined 3-5 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Wednesday (1/25/23) the Memphis Grizzlies play the Golden State Warriors on 92.9 FM ESPN. Pregame at 8:30 p.m., tip at 9:00 p.m.