Can Falcons Pass on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud If He Falls in Draft?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSmaj_0kQkAkpn00

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the best signal-callers in the NFL Draft. Should the Atlanta Falcons consider taking him with the No. 8 pick?

The Atlanta Falcons will search high and low for their future franchise quarterback this offseason and possibly beyond.

That guy could be Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud is considered to be among the top three quarterback prospects alongside Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Just a year after the team drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round, many aren't expecting the Falcons to take a quarterback with their first pick. But what if Stroud, who some think should be the No. 1 pick, fell to the Falcons at No. 8?

The Falcons have proven that position isn't a killer when it comes to the player they want to take at the top of the draft.

In 2021, the Falcons took Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick feeling that he was the best player that couldn't be passed up on. Why not get him a quarterback who can throw it to him?

With the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts likely to take quarterbacks in the first four picks, one of the top quarterback prospects, including Stroud, could be there at No. 8 ... and if he is, the Falcons have to at least consider making the bold move and getting their quarterback.

