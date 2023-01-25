Read full article on original website
Related
wisr680.com
New Audit Reveals Districts Moved Funds And Raised Taxes
According to a recent audit, a dozen school districts in Pennsylvania were using a loophole to store cash in the reserve funds. Auditor General Tim DeFoor says that although the move is legal, school districts were moving unspent funds into other accounts while raising taxes without voter input. “During our...
wisr680.com
Pennsylvania Receives Low Marks For Tobacco Prevention
Our state has again received very low grades by a national organization for not doing enough to end tobacco use and improve air quality. The American Lung Association recently gave Pennsylvania F grades in Tobacco Prevention Funding and Tobacco Taxes as well as a D in Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws and Access to Quitting Services.
wisr680.com
Local Lawmaker Still Pursuing Impeachment Of Philly DA
A local state representative is continuing to pursue an impeachment trial against the Philadelphia district attorney. Republican State Rep. Tim Bonner, who represents Butler and Mercer Counties, filed an appeal this week to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court so they could move forward with a trial against Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner.
wisr680.com
New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife
Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
wisr680.com
Oakland Twp. Crash Delays Rt. 68 Traffic
A morning crash in Oakland Township led to lengthy delays for commuters. The one vehicle accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chicora Road and Grant Avenue. Witnesses tell our newsroom that a vehicle crashed into a tree and the tree then fell onto the car. Dispatchers say...
wisr680.com
Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe
A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
wisr680.com
NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls
The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
Comments / 0