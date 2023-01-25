In the opening episode of season four of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Leda Glyptis, chief client officer at 10x Banking and long-time FinTech Futures columnist, to chat about Leda’s new book – Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition – which will be launching on Wednesday 1 February and is available to order here (get a 20% discount with the FinTech Futures code FTF20).

