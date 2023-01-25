Read full article on original website
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Twinco Capital, Architect and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Spanish fintech Twinco Capital has...
Crypto firm Luno lays off 35% of its workforce
Global cryptocurrency firm Luno has cut its workforce by 35%, impacting employees across all regions it operates in. In an internal message shared with Luno employees, Marcus Swanepoel, the company’s co-founder and CEO, cites the global economic downturn and an “even bigger” downturn in the tech sector, as well as a crypto winter “with a series of shocks” including the collapses of FTX and Three Arrows, as reasons behind the layoffs.
US fintech PayEm bags $220m in funding
US-based spend and procurement management platform PayEm has secured approximately $220 million in equity and credit funding from Viola Credit, Mitsubishi Financial Group, Collaborative Fund, and others. PayEm says it will use the new money to fuel its growth, expand its credit card operation and support its customers’ payment needs...
B2B BNPL platform Tranch raises $100m in debt and equity
London and New York based buy now, pay later (BNPL) fintech Tranch has secured $100 million in seed equity and debt funding. It is understood that $5 million have been raised in equity while the rest – $95 million – have been taken on as debt. The funding...
Wealthtech start-up Nucoro reshapes its business
Nucoro, a UK-based wealthtech, is undergoing a business restructure, it is understood. Founded in 2019, Nucoro provides a cloud-native platform for financial institutions to build digital savings, investment, and wealth management propositions. It raised $19.2 million in a seed funding round, according to Crunchbase. In summer 2021, Nucoro agreed to...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 27 January 2023
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. US crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. US-based cryptocurrency firm Genesis has filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its lending business. In a statement,...
US fraud detection start-up Inscribe raises $25m in Series B funding
US-based fraud detection start-up Inscribe has secured $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Threshold Ventures. The round also saw participation from Crosslink Capital, Foundry, Uncork Capital, Forum Ventures and a number of angel investors. The new funding brings Inscribe’s total capital raised to $38 million.
UK fintech funding round-up: Caura, Themis and Keyzy
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes three UK-based fintech start-ups – Caura, Themis and Keyzy. Caura, an all-in-one car management app for UK drivers, has received £4 million in funding from Lloyds Banking Group. Caura’s mobile app brings together all driving-related payments in one place with...
Court closes administration of UK paytech Goodbox, rules in favour of restructuring
Goodbox, a UK-based payments company that focused on the automation of the charitable donations sector, has had its administration closed by a court decision, ruling in favour of a proposed restructuring package. Founded in 2016, Goodbox allowed charitable donations to be made with the swipe or tap of a payment...
Ecospend’s “pay-by-bank” open banking tech drives HMRC app payments
Open banking payment provider Ecospend has revealed that £123 million in self-assessment open banking-powered payments were made via the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC, the UK government’s tax collection department) app between February and October last year. HMRC awarded the contract – its largest open banking contract at...
What the FinTech? | S.4 Episode 1 | Bankers like us
In the opening episode of season four of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Leda Glyptis, chief client officer at 10x Banking and long-time FinTech Futures columnist, to chat about Leda’s new book – Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition – which will be launching on Wednesday 1 February and is available to order here (get a 20% discount with the FinTech Futures code FTF20).
Extension of the term of office of a Member of the Management Board of Bigbank AS
The supervisory board of Bigbank AS has decided on 25 January 2023 to extend the term of office of Mart Veskimägi as the member of the management board of Bigbank AS for another 3 years, beginning from the end of the previous term until 05 February 2026. The management...
US fintech Marygold & Co names Timothy Rooney as new president
Colorado-based Marygold & Co, a fintech company developing a new mobile banking and financial services app, has named Timothy Rooney as its new president. Originally hired to set up and lead the investment advisory arm of the firm, Rooney will now be responsible for Marygold & Co’s overall “vision and strategy” and tasked with ensuring the successful launch of the firm’s upcoming app.
Report: How banks can blend digital and human for superior customer experience
Digital banking capabilities have been steadily growing over the past decade. Indeed, what started with a website then extended to mobile, and today people use their smartphones as the norm. There is demand for robust and customer centric user experiences that are omni and opti-channel as a standard part of the service.
SMB financial health platform Nav acquires Nuula
Nav, a financial health platform for small businesses in the US, has acquired the assets of Canadian fintech start-up Nuula for an undisclosed sum. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small business community, providing business insights and financial products to small business owners.
Commerzbank files lawsuit against EY over €200m Wirecard losses
German banking group Commerzbank is suing accounting and consultancy firm EY over the €200 million in losses it incurred through the collapse of paytech Wirecard. Former fintech darling Wirecard imploded in 2020, filing for insolvency after disclosing a €1.9 billion hole in its accounts. Its collapse came after...
FinTech Futures Jobs: If you want to become a leader, become a feedback magnet first
While you might think working hard, networking and being a team player are sure-fire ways to ascend the career ladder at pace, one area that often gets overlooked is learning to maximise workplace feedback – or more specifically, becoming a “feedback magnet”. Originally coined by Shivani Berry,...
Copper.co names former UK chancellor Lord Hammond as chair
Digital asset infrastructure firm Copper.co has appointed former UK chancellor Philip Hammond as chair, with immediate effect. Lord Hammond, who has served as a senior advisor to Copper since October 2021, has resumed his business career since stepping down as an MP in 2019. He served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019.
