WV Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University Unveil Joint Initiative to put Students into State Jobs

West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
woay.com
Governor Justice announces new websites for state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the launch of two websites improving the state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution. Grants.wv.gov is a one-stop shop for personal and business grant funding opportunities in the mountain state, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.
WTAP
WVU policy expert weighs in on legislation to split West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature is still considering legislation that, if passed into law, would split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments. WTAP spoke with WVU public administration professor Dr. Christopher Plein about some of the potential impacts of splitting DHHR...
West Virginia bill would allow schools to hire armed veterans to protect schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia House bill would create a safe schools fund that could be used to hire armed veterans for the purposes of protecting West Virginia schools. House Bill 2932 was introduced on January 23 by Delegate Chris Pritt from the 36th District. The bill says a special revenue fund will […]
Former Kanawha County, West Virginia, Board of Education member dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Priscilla Haden, a former member of the Kanawha County Board of Education and the West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, has died. According to Kanawha County officials, Haden is a former educator who served on the Board of Education in Kanawha County. She was a member and the President for several […]
Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards
In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants to improve ecology across West Virginia
Two grants will be invested in various environmental projects in West Virginia, according to a release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito.
Campus concealed-carry bill approved in West Virginia State Senate
A controversial bill that could put more guns on college campuses in West Virginia took a big step forward on Tuesday.
West Virginia advances gun bill for K-12 school staff
A bill that would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
WDTV
Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) has established a new partnership with Marshall Health for medical management of health care services across WV DCR facilities. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., has been named director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
West Virginia, other states, sue over new rules for your retirement savings
West Virginia is part of a group of states that are suing the United States Department of Labor over a new rule for investment practices that they say "would allow employers and investment managers to invest employee retirement savings in a way that benefits social causes and corporate goals even if it adversely affects the return to the employee."
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
DHHR Reminds Residents that SNAP Emergency Allotments are Ending in March
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023 due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer
As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
wchstv.com
Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
