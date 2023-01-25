Business: Upbeat business creation report

Despite labor shortages, high inflation and supply chain issues, business creation is alive and well. Yelp says 637,000 new businesses opened their doors across the nation last year, up 12% from pre-pandemic 2019.

The growth was driven largely by new home and local services businesses. Hotel and travel businesses saw 28% growth, while auto services grew 25%. Beauty services were up 17%. Meanwhile, new restaurants, shopping and nightlife business openings fell behind pre-pandemic levels.

Newbuilding order volumes for vessels shrank by 39% last year, despite record ordering of LNG carriers. Tanker orders dropped by 64%, while bulker orders fell 54%. Orders in 2022 were dominated by LNG carriers with a record 182 vessels.

Futures are Down after stocks closed mixed yesterday. The Dow Industrials gained 104, but the NASDAQ fell 30 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.