Related
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
LeSean McCoy fabricates Eagles-49ers storyline, gets embarrassed
"I feel like people have been talking more about the Niners in this playoffs than the Eagles. Like, we not the No. 1 seed?"
NBC Sports
49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife Prefers to Keep a Very Low Profile
All eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles right now. Most people would think that the NFL team is trending due to their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, the super-attractive athlete who has been trending on TikTok, but there’s more to it. The Philadelphia Eagles have had one heck of a season...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts is just three days away from the biggest game of his life after the best season of his career - and he has one of the best coaches in the NFL a tad nervous. Speaking to the media this week, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recalled last year's Eagles-49ers game where Hurts' ...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘is not a superstar,’ NFL analyst says
Jalen Hurts has helped guide Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game, but one analyst wouldn’t call the Eagles quarterback a superstar yet. ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former New York Jets linebacker, said on Thursday’s edition of ‘Get Up!’: “In this league, too often we confuse good, with star, with superstar. It is only three superstar quarterbacks in this league. It’s [Josh] Allen, [Joe] Burrow, and [Patrick] Mahomes. ... Jalen Hurts is not a superstar.”
NBC Bay Area
Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship
The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
Yardbarker
NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles
As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
Sporting News
Kyle Shanahan contract details: How much money is 49ers head coach making in 2023?
Kyle Shanahan is looking to cash in with a Super Bowl victory this year. The 49ers head coach has had to navigate all sorts of quarterback issues during his tenure in San Francisco — injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, having to play C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens and Brock Purdy — while getting the team to the NFC championship game in three of his six seasons.
NFL Championship Round Favorites
Championship weekend is almost upon us, with two tight contests on the slate to determine who will represent each NFL conference in Super Bowl LVII. Both games look like they’ll come down to the wire, with the home team favored by less than a field goal. After Chiefs’ starting...
atozsports.com
Jonathan Gannon’s latest comments speak volumes about Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to people he respects. Earlier in the season, Sirianni talked trash to Colts fans, sticking up for his mentor Frank Reich after Indianapolis fired him in the middle of the season. After the Eagles’ beatdown on the New York Giants, Sirianni went out of his way to defend his defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
