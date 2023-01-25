Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: Sandrock welcomes new principal
Ashley Johnston knows she has lots to learn, but she feels right at home. Johnston, the new principal at Sandrock Elementary, took the helm at the school at the. beginning of the new semester, moving her family to Craig not long before. She said she is. thrilled to be in...
Craig Daily Press
Letter: Craig should look to pickleball as an economic driver
After reading the three page article, “Reinventing Craig” in the Grand Junction Sentinel and Craig Press, I feel compelled to make a suggestion. And while I commend the leaders of the Craig community for finally considering outdoor recreation as a viable economic endeavor as well as a tourist attraction, I would like to plant the seed regarding the “hottest” recreational demand in the state, country and world today — pickleball.
Craig Daily Press
Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in Kremmling, Grand Lake
Mountain lion safety tips When encountering a lion, Parks and Wildlife recommends taking the following steps: • Go in groups when you walk or hike in mountain lion country and make plenty of noise to reduce your chances of surprising a lion. A sturdy walking stick is a good idea; it can be used to ward off a lion. Make sure children are close to you and within your sight at all times. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one. • Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape. • Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly. • Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright. • Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up, so they won’t panic and run. • If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion. • Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up. — A rash of recent mountain lion attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least one dog and 15 cats, and Grand County residents remain on edge because lions are still in this area.
Craig Daily Press
Regional bus between Steamboat, Craig saw record ridership last year
The regional bus line between Steamboat Springs and Craig saw more passengers in 2022 than ever before, surpassing the previous record in 2019 by about 23%. The increase amounts to 7,700 more trips on the regional bus over the previous high. While the regional line hasn’t reached its capacity, some riders have encountered buses that are full, prompting discussions about how to increase the number of seats available.
Craig Daily Press
City Council OKs proposal for an updated Economic Development website to attract new developers to Craig
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Craig City Council approved a proposal for $41,200 for the design and creation of the new Economic Development website. Shannon Scott, the economic development manager for the city, said the Economic Development Advisory Committee issued a request for proposals in November to solicit vendors for the design and creation of a new website.
Craig Daily Press
Police file charges after discovering 68 pills of suspected fentanyl inside apartment
Assisted by the Rout County Combined Emergency Response Team and local law enforcement, Moffat County’s All Crime Enforcement Team arrested three people this week after allegedly discovering dozens of suspected fentanyl pills while raiding an apartment in Craig. According to an arrest affidavit, officers applied for a search warrant...
