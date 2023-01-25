ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspiring Chefs Can Delightfully Chop, Dice, and Slice with This Chef Knife, Now for Less Than $80

Looking for a new venture in 2023? With so many of us working remotely for our full-time gigs, it's the perfect time to start your own business at home. Certain industries lend themselves to kicking things off where you're most comfortable, and if you have a deep love for cooking, your next side hustle might begin in your very own kitchen .

If that's the case, you'll need a sharp multipurpose knife. Unfortunately, this key kitchen tool can get pricey, but right now, you can get this Ryori 9-Inch Sakana Korouchie Chef Knife for $79.99 — 73% off the usual $299 price tag — for a limited time.

A Japanese chef knife takes your cooking to the next level, offering a ruthlessly sharp blade that can slide, dice, and chop. Its premium imported Japanese VG-10 cutting core makes the tough part of prepping a breeze, and the precision-forged blades provide incredible edge retention for each recipe.

An ergonomic handle shape gives you superior control and comfort. Plus, it has been nitrogen-cooled to give your knife enhanced hardness, flexibility, and corrosion resistance. It offers a whopping 37 layers of high-carbon stainless steel cladding for exceptional strength and durability. And all of this is important when investing in a premium tool.

Aside from helping you perfect your recipes and potentially start a business in your slippers, this knife is also beautiful. It comes in an ebony and rosewood color combo with Mkuruti wood.

If you're dreaming of transforming your love of cooking into an income, treat yourself to an upgraded instrument. The Ryori 9-Inch Sakana Korouchie Chef Knife is currently on sale for $79.99 if you act fast.

