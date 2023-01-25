ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

Chalmette Carjackers heist car with child in the back

Carjackers in Chalmette reportedly heisted a vehicle with a six year old girl in the backseat.

The incident took place near the intersection of Buffon Street and East St. Bernard Highway.

Victims fled from their vehicle where two males in a Kia SUV attempted to steal their car.

Moment later Deputies received a call about black 2019 Acura TL getting carjacked near the intersection of Paris Road and St. Bernard Highway.

Victims reported the child was still in the back of the car.

Deputies spotted the car Acura speeding into New Orleans East.

Assuming the child was still in the car, they attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects both fled on foot.

It was later determined the child had been placed in the back of the abandoned Kia at the initial crime scene.

St. Bernard Sheriffs say the investigation is ongoing.

