Bobby Thinks This Dog Toy is A Possible Scam

By Lauren Smith
 3 days ago

Bobby Bones thinks he got scammed in a dog toy he bought.

His dog, Eller, loves toys and gets very territorial over them and constantly wants to play. There was a toy online of a penguin that said only dogs could hear it squeak. It’s so high pitched only the dog reacts to it, which means it’s less annoying for their owners when they are playing. Bones thinks it’s a scam because his dog doesn't react to the toy at all, and he has no idea if the toy even has any kind of squeak since it was advertised that humans can’t hear it.

Sometimes he’ll squeak it when his dog is facing the other direction and she doesn’t turn around to it, so Bones think there is actually no squeak in it and they just fooled people into buying it.

