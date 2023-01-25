ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

2 Ohio men arrested in connection with ’97 Michigan slaying

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying in southern Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, were arrested by U.S. marshals in connection with the slaying of an unidentifed man in Lenawee County’s Blissfield Township, about 88 miles (141 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, Nessel said.

They face charges of first degree premediated murder, assault with intent to maim, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, Nessel said.

“Michigan State Police worked with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence and establish a timeline of events,” said Nessel.

She did not disclose what linked the Sepulvedas to the slaying.

A farmer found the headless, handless, unclothed remains on Nov. 19, 1997. The hands appeared to have been cut near the wrists, and officers found what appeared to be saw marks on the ends of the bones, Nessel said.

Michael Sepulveda has waived extradition and Richardo Sepulveda goes before a judge Wednesday morning, Nessel said. She did not reveal the relationship between the two.

It wasn’t clear whether the Sepulvedas have attorneys who might comment on the allegations.

