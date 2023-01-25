Man, 25, fatally shot in head in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Bronx housing complex late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside of the Morrisania Houses located at 1285 Washington Ave. in Morrisania.

Upon arrival, officers observed 25-year-old Randell Timber, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Timber dead at the scene.

There were no weapons were recovered and there have been no arrests made.

The investigation remains ongoing.