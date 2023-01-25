Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night skyRoger MarshSanford, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
Two shootings involving Special Ops soldiers strike already beleaguered Special Forces unit
Two soldiers assigned to Special Operations units at Fort Bragg have been involved in shootings, with one killed and a woman and child injured. But why?
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Newborn baby found dead in Richmond County, investigation underway
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after officials say a newborn baby was found dead near railroad tracks in East Rockingham. According to a release, Richmond County EMS were called to railroad tracks between South St. and 9th Ave Aleo in East Rockingham after a person located a baby around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
cbs17
Meet Xander, the newest K9 officer with the Hope Mills Police Department
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department welcomed their newest member of the department this week. Xander, a one-year-old Dutch Shepherd, is almost ready to protect the Hope Mills community, according to a post from the police department. Once Xander’s training is finished, he will be...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jennifer Nunn, of Goldsboro, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Nunn bought her winning ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door
APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
fox44news.com
13-week-old baby found safe, mother in custody
KEMP, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother and child have been found, according to the Kemp Police Department. Abigail Margaret Williams, along with her son Xyavier Calliste, were found in North Carolina at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. With assistance from the Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Department, Williams and Calliste were picked up at a bus terminal in town.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
wkml.com
Fayetteville Homes Selling Faster Than Everywhere in the Country
The housing market is a wild ride lately, but if you’re looking to sell here in Fayetteville, you aren’t likely to have to wait too long as homes here are selling faster than everywhere else in the country. Special thanks to our friends at our sister station Power...
cbs17
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
alamancenews.com
Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.
A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
Woman wrongfully arrested in North Carolina drive-by shooting case, receives settlement from police
Police accused the woman of using her white Nissan Sedan in a drive-by shooting on July 18 outside of a vape shop on Camden Road. She was then pulled over and arrested two days later.
cbs17
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 it spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair a vehicle assigned to state auditor Beth Wood that was involved in a wreck in December. The NCDOA said a 2021 black Toyota Camry was assigned to Wood...
cbs17
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
