Fort Bragg, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs17

Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Newborn baby found dead in Richmond County, investigation underway

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after officials say a newborn baby was found dead near railroad tracks in East Rockingham. According to a release, Richmond County EMS were called to railroad tracks between South St. and 9th Ave Aleo in East Rockingham after a person located a baby around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jennifer Nunn, of Goldsboro, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Nunn bought her winning ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door

APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
APEX, NC
fox44news.com

13-week-old baby found safe, mother in custody

KEMP, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother and child have been found, according to the Kemp Police Department. Abigail Margaret Williams, along with her son Xyavier Calliste, were found in North Carolina at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. With assistance from the Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Department, Williams and Calliste were picked up at a bus terminal in town.
KEMP, TX
cbs17

Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.

A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
DURHAM, NC

