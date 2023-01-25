Read full article on original website
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake City Council adopts Lakefront Park Master Plan
Prior Lake City Council recently adopted the Lakefront Park Master Plan — an updated concept for the park — at its latest meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to city officials, for the last year-and-a-half, city staff have worked with HKGi to create the Lakefront Park Master Plan document to guide improvements and develop a community vision for the future of Lakefront Park. The process has included assembling and engaging an advisory committee to help steer the project and offer input.
swnewsmedia.com
Savage Library could see expansion
For a few years, the City of Savage has heard from many stakeholders about needing more space at the Savage Library. Scott County, which operates library services, and other users including the Dan Patch Historical Society, the senior social club and the art council have expressed interest in having more room for meetings and activities.
swnewsmedia.com
JAF continues to stay open as outside study enters phase 2
Since the late 1990s, Scott County has ran the Juvenile Alternative Facility in Jordan as a safe place for juveniles, used as a respite until the next best plan can be enacted for the child’s particular situation. With any local levy dollars being spent, county officials wanted to make...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee CBD business pushes for exception to THC license application
Kota Botanics, a CBD wellness business with a location in Shakopee, pushed for an exception to qualify for a citywide THC license application during last week’s council meeting. Under city law, a THC license in Shakopee can only be issued to a retail establishment already possessing “a valid license...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Jan. 28, 2023
The foundry of the Minnesota Stove company started up full force, Tuesday morning, after a month’s rest, pending the arrival of some new patterns for their 1898 heaters. The company is covering its field well, as is evidenced by the high grade cook stoves and ranges now being manufactured, as well as the cool heater, the “Imperial Coral,” which ranks with the very highest grade products of eastern makers. With the addition of some handsome wood heaters this year the “Coral” line will be as nearly complete as the firm or its patrons could wish. There are few business enterprises of its size in the state that have enjoyed prosperity in so steady a stream during the past two years as has the Minnesota Stove company.
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
swnewsmedia.com
Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development
Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
swnewsmedia.com
St. Francis Regional Medical Center announces plans for new surgery and endoscopy center
St. Francis Regional Medical Center has announced construction plans for a surgery and endoscopy center that would serve the southwest metro. According to a Jan. 10 press release, the 46,000-square-foot building will be located on the southeast corner of the medical center campus and will hold the surgery center, a TRIA Orthopedics clinic and urgent care, and space for future services.
fox9.com
3M laying off 2,500 global manufacturing positions
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota-based manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday it will be laying off 2,500 global manufacturing jobs. The announcement came in the company’s 2022 Full-Year Results announcement, in which the company called the layoffs a "necessary decision." "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and...
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
swnewsmedia.com
Library: Quilting in the New Year
Fabric arts have had a resurgence in popularity and the quilts displayed clearly are not only technically created with great skill but also are genuine works of art. Made by the group “The Make It Modern Quilters,” the quilts are in display at the Chanhassen Library. The local...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee Girl Scouts begin Little Free Library projects
Two troops within Shakopee Girl Scouts are working on the creation of two new Little Free Libraries within the city. The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the project during its Jan. 17 council meeting. Shakopee currently has 12 Little Free Libraries, according to a city memo. Ten are on private...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
New Prague Times
Polka icon, Montgomery Police Officer Gordon Prochaska dies due to complications from COVID-19
Gordon Prochaska, age 71, passed away at his residence in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 7, from complications of contracting COVID-19. Off-duty Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz, Sergeant Pete Bulger, and Officer Mike Longbehn escorted Officer Gordon Prochaska’s body home to Montgomery from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Jan. 17.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to vehicle theft, assault reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
swnewsmedia.com
Letter: Like a school play, life has a director
The audience was quite captivated by the invigorating performances of student actors and actresses during the recent One Act Festival at Jordan High School. As always, a high caliber of theatre was performed and enjoyed. The competition piece, "Cut," by Ed Monk, will vie for honors at the Subsection 2AA...
Comments / 0