ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake City Council adopts Lakefront Park Master Plan

Prior Lake City Council recently adopted the Lakefront Park Master Plan — an updated concept for the park — at its latest meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to city officials, for the last year-and-a-half, city staff have worked with HKGi to create the Lakefront Park Master Plan document to guide improvements and develop a community vision for the future of Lakefront Park. The process has included assembling and engaging an advisory committee to help steer the project and offer input.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Savage Library could see expansion

For a few years, the City of Savage has heard from many stakeholders about needing more space at the Savage Library. Scott County, which operates library services, and other users including the Dan Patch Historical Society, the senior social club and the art council have expressed interest in having more room for meetings and activities.
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

JAF continues to stay open as outside study enters phase 2

Since the late 1990s, Scott County has ran the Juvenile Alternative Facility in Jordan as a safe place for juveniles, used as a respite until the next best plan can be enacted for the child’s particular situation. With any local levy dollars being spent, county officials wanted to make...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee CBD business pushes for exception to THC license application

Kota Botanics, a CBD wellness business with a location in Shakopee, pushed for an exception to qualify for a citywide THC license application during last week’s council meeting. Under city law, a THC license in Shakopee can only be issued to a retail establishment already possessing “a valid license...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Jan. 28, 2023

The foundry of the Minnesota Stove company started up full force, Tuesday morning, after a month’s rest, pending the arrival of some new patterns for their 1898 heaters. The company is covering its field well, as is evidenced by the high grade cook stoves and ranges now being manufactured, as well as the cool heater, the “Imperial Coral,” which ranks with the very highest grade products of eastern makers. With the addition of some handsome wood heaters this year the “Coral” line will be as nearly complete as the firm or its patrons could wish. There are few business enterprises of its size in the state that have enjoyed prosperity in so steady a stream during the past two years as has the Minnesota Stove company.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development

Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
CHASKA, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

St. Francis Regional Medical Center announces plans for new surgery and endoscopy center

St. Francis Regional Medical Center has announced construction plans for a surgery and endoscopy center that would serve the southwest metro. According to a Jan. 10 press release, the 46,000-square-foot building will be located on the southeast corner of the medical center campus and will hold the surgery center, a TRIA Orthopedics clinic and urgent care, and space for future services.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

3M laying off 2,500 global manufacturing positions

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota-based manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday it will be laying off 2,500 global manufacturing jobs. The announcement came in the company’s 2022 Full-Year Results announcement, in which the company called the layoffs a "necessary decision." "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Library: Quilting in the New Year

Fabric arts have had a resurgence in popularity and the quilts displayed clearly are not only technically created with great skill but also are genuine works of art. Made by the group “The Make It Modern Quilters,” the quilts are in display at the Chanhassen Library. The local...
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee Girl Scouts begin Little Free Library projects

Two troops within Shakopee Girl Scouts are working on the creation of two new Little Free Libraries within the city. The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the project during its Jan. 17 council meeting. Shakopee currently has 12 Little Free Libraries, according to a city memo. Ten are on private...
SHAKOPEE, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
New Prague Times

Polka icon, Montgomery Police Officer Gordon Prochaska dies due to complications from COVID-19

Gordon Prochaska, age 71, passed away at his residence in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 7, from complications of contracting COVID-19. Off-duty Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz, Sergeant Pete Bulger, and Officer Mike Longbehn escorted Officer Gordon Prochaska’s body home to Montgomery from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Jan. 17.
MONTGOMERY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Like a school play, life has a director

The audience was quite captivated by the invigorating performances of student actors and actresses during the recent One Act Festival at Jordan High School. As always, a high caliber of theatre was performed and enjoyed. The competition piece, "Cut," by Ed Monk, will vie for honors at the Subsection 2AA...
JORDAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy