Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa

The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Winter Weather Sweeps Across Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsans pack local stores, prepare for upcoming winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans were busy grocery shopping Tuesday morning, ahead of the anticipated winter storm. “Bread, milk, eggs,” said Lucretia Jackson, a shopper at Oasis Fresh Market. Many shoppers got their supplies ahead of time, before the roads become slick. “I didn’t want to get caught in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Winter weather impacting flights at Tulsa airport

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather is impacting flights coming in and out of Tulsa. Several flights are canceled at Tulsa International Airport due to weather causing hazardous conditions across the Midwest. All the flights canceled are Southwest Airlines flights, and all cancellations are weather-related. Canceled flights at Tulsa International...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'

The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar

These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville

A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
COLLINSVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Wants Bartians to Limit Water Usage

As we reported earlier this week, the City of Bartlesville is urging Bartians to conserve water as we get deeper into the winter. The city began telling citizens that the overall water supply was taking a hit starting in December. In the past month the overall percentage of water left in the supply has dropped four percentage points.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

