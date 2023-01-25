ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton restaurant Chuck’s Hamburgers looking for new location; temporarily closes Saturday

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
Chicken fried steak, deluxe burgers and homemade onion rings.

These are some of the popular menu items at Chuck's Hamburgers. Since 1960, the family-owned business has steadily gained a reputation in Stockton for serving up hearty breakfasts and its "Manhole Covers" pancakes and heaping helpings of crispy hash browns.

Chuck's Hamburgers will be closing its doors on Saturday. Its legacy will continue, but it won't be at the Pacific Avenue Bowl at 5939 Pacific Ave., home to the restaurant for the past seven years.

For the third time in its history, the restaurant is on the move.

Doug Clark and Renee Medina, Chuck's Hamburgers' new owners, have not yet secured a new location. They took to social media to share the news that they will be moving after “very little notice” was given to them.

“(It’s) pretty devastating. It's not easy to move a million-dollar restaurant in a couple of months,” Clark said.

In March 2022, Clark and Medina purchased Chuck’s from former owner Steve Grant, who is the son of original owner Chuck Grant.

Clark called Grant one of his best friends.

They might not carry the “Grant” last name, but they know inside out how the restaurant operates. Both worked at Chuck’s behind the scenes for more than 17 years. Clark worked in business consulting. Medina was the bookkeeper for many years before she became general manager five years ago.

“We're sad this has happened — for us, but for them (customers) as well. We can see the sadness in their face,” Clark said.

Clark said the landlord chose not to renew the lease because they said the restaurant didn't fulfill its terms. That included keeping the restaurant open until 11 p.m. daily.

The couple signed a one-year agreement when they bought Chuck’s from Grant.

The property owner said they wanted the restaurant to be open the same hours as the bowling alley it adjoins, but staffing shortages made it impossible, Clark and Medina said. The couple said they talked to the landlord several times.

“We also tried to get them to fix our broken doors and help with the leaks in the ceiling. They just ignored us,” Clark said.

In December, they were given three months' notice. Although their lease ends on Feb. 28, they are planning their last day at Pacific Avenue Bowl to be on Saturday.

“We have to shut down operations, lose a month of revenue" and lay off staff, Clark said. We need "about a month to prep for a relocation."

Grant, 68, who owned his parent's business for 49 years is now retired. But people can still find him at Chuck’s just after 2:30 p.m. everyday. There, he continues a four-decade tradition of meeting his longtime friend Mike Merck for coffee.

Grant was 5 years old when his parents purchased the original location at the J. Marengo Center, which is across the street from the bowling alley.

He was saddened to hear the restaurant will be temporarily closing but was staying upbeat.

“I believe that Chuck’s will do just fine, and it'll be the old and the new together,” he said.

Customers on social media said they will follow Chuck's to its new location. Some left their personal contact information with the couple to be informed when their new location opens.

“Customers make us feel good every day. As tired as you might get, customers still make the day,” Clark said.

Clark said he and Medina hope to reopen close to their old location.

“The problem is size and availability,” Clark said.

Once there’s a new location, the couple plans to announce it on their Facebook page.

“We're hoping that with the necessary changes that evolve, no matter what, that our customers will continue to, you know, be happy to follow the brand,” Clark said.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 9

K Martin
3d ago

people always ruin others legacy chuck was very good under the previous owner the new owners ruined it food isn't the same I hear they're very confrontational the husband especially is always arguing with others like employees and obviously the owners of the bowling alley which is where the current Chucks location is!

3
pot stirring
3d ago

I went to chucks for breakfast back before the pandemic. The hash browns were very bland. I tried salt and everything but they tasted nasty to me.

2
 

The Stockton Record

