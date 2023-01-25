St. Louis County Councilman announces run for Missouri Senate

Mark Harder, St. Louis County Councilman for District 7 announces he's running for Missouri Senate in District 15.

The seat is currently held by State Senator Andrew Koenig. The district includes a large portion of St. Louis County including all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Des Peres, Ellisville, Fenton, Glendale, Kirkwood, Manchester, Sunset Hills, Twin Oaks, Valley Park, Wildwood and Winchester.

Two others have announced they will be running in the 2024 election for the 15th District - former Missouri Representative David Gregory (R - 96) and Jim Bowling the Mayor of Wildwood.

