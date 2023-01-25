ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WLNS

East Lansing woman turns 105!

EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

East Lansing mayor hosts public safety listening session

EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Parents speak up amid East Lansing High School safety issues

EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Experts say travel scams are on the rise

LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action

Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing

LANSING, MI
WLNS

GM, LCC aim to create new workforce with study

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors and Lansing Community College leaders say they want to invest in the next generation of auto workers. GM and LCC officials say they want to strengthen the pipeline of employees trained in advanced auto technology. It comes at a time when other mid-Michigan business leaders are pushing to get […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss

JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.

CHARLOTTE, MI

