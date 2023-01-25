Read full article on original website
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football Coach
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people away
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cup
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings
CoinDesk
FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal
FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal

It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-pageFTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL), still paints a comprehensive picture of the failed crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

"The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale

Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
CoinDesk
Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto
Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

"While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.". proposal by Japan's...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say
Sam Bankman-Fried's Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say

At least some of Sam Bankman-Fried's immediate family aren't cooperating with the probe into the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and should be cross-questioned in court, the company's lawyers have said in alegal filing made Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January

Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
Exclusive: Global CEO survey from SoftBank shows hiring and retention challenges easing
Exclusive: Global CEO survey from SoftBank shows hiring and retention challenges easing

Hiring and retaining people for high-growth tech companies has become easier as economic conditions have changed, new insights from a global survey of CEOs show. Why it matters: The findings are the latest indication that the tech sector is undergoing a massive talent reshuffling. Driving the news: More than 70%...
CoinDesk
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit

"The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
CoinDesk
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff

Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money
Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money

As blockchain technology continues to develop over the coming years, cross-border payments will prove to be a game-changing use case. In order to grow, the industry needs user adoption while users will embrace a technology that fills an actual need. In many respects, stablecoins are the most useful innovation to come from crypto to date.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Trading Activity Lessens as Investors Await FOMC’s Next Interest Rate Hike
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Trading Activity Lessens as Investors Await FOMC's Next Interest Rate Hike

After surging for three weeks to start the year, bitcoin and ether quieted down. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has risen 6.4% in value over the past seven days, while ETH, the...
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining

Today is a mining day on "The Breakdown" as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
WazirX Says Binance Lied About Ownership as Dispute About India’s Largest Exchange Escalates
WazirX Says Binance Lied About Ownership as Dispute About India's Largest Exchange Escalates

Emails obtained by CoinDesk shed new light on the ongoing debate over the opaque and disputed ownership of WazirX, India's largest crypto exchange. In November 2019, the ownership of WazirX was uncontested: Binance,...
CoinDesk
SEC Probing Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report
SEC Probing Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is inquiring into registered investment advisers about whether they are following rules around custody of client crypto assets, according to a Reutersreport that cites three unnamed sources.
MoviePass is planning to relaunch with an unlimited option
Cofounder Stacy Spikes told Insider that MoviePass is currently testing a new unlimited option in its beta form.
CoinDesk
What Crypto Legislation Could Look Like for the US, UK and Europe
What Crypto Legislation Could Look Like for the US, UK and Europe

What a difference a year makes. Towards the end of 2021, the crypto market was at an all-time high, reaching a market cap of $3 trillion. These soaring heights have been met in 2022 with painful lows because the crypto market has sunk to less than a third of its value from the previous year.
CoinDesk
Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby; Conflux Token Spikes 60%
Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby; Conflux Token Spikes 60%

"The Hash" hosts dive into today's top stories, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), praising SEC chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry; conflux, the native token of the layer 1 Conflux blockchain, soaring by 60.25% after announcing the integration of Little Red Book, China's version of Instagram; and a look at the best crypto policies in the world. Jeff Wilser discusses his findings as part of CoinDesk's "Policy Week."
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Gryphon to Go Public Via All-Stock Merger With Cannabis Firm Akerna
Bitcoin Miner Gryphon to Go Public Via All-Stock Merger With Cannabis Firm Akerna

Private bitcoin miner Gryphon Digital plans to go public with a merger with publicly traded cannabis company Akerna (KERN) in an all-stock deal. The new company will assume Gryphon's name and be headquartered in...
