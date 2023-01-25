CHAMPAIGN — John Paddock didn’t enter the transfer portal looking for a guarantee or a promise. He wanted a chance at the highest level. The rest will take care of itself. Paddock could have returned to Ball State after starting 12 games at quarterback for the Cardinals last season. Instead, after five years with the program he chose out of high school, he hit the transfer portal. This wasn’t a case of looking for the next stop to guarantee a starting spot at a position where starting jobs at the Division-I level are as good as gold. He wanted to push himself and test himself in a power-five conference. Paddock found a home at Illinois, a Big Ten program where his family has a rich football lineage.

