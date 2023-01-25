ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Briefs: Galion-Crestline Area Chamber to host Wedding Expo at The Hub

By Staff report
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wid4O_0kQk06YN00

Wedding Expo set for March 4 in Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 2023 Wedding Expo from 10 am. to 2 p.m. March 4 at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St., Crestline.

This free event is open to anyone in the community. Engaged couples will enjoy the opportunity to meet with dozens of local wedding vendors, win door prizes and other prizes and get discounts. The first 100 attendees to arrive will receive a free "expo bag" filled with goodies and helpful information from participating vendors.

The cost for vendors to participate is $150 for a 10 x 10 space and $250 for a 10 x 20 space, with a 20% discount for those who register by Feb 5. Each space includes a table and two chairs, as well as access to Wi-Fi and electricity, and contact information for all registered wedding couples. Setup for vendors will be 1–4 p.m. on March 3, with a networking/cocktail hour from 4–6 p.m.

For more information, visit galion-crestlinechamber.org, email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org, or call the GCACC office at 419-468-7737.

Ohio awarded $48 million grant to ensure kindergarten readiness

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will receive $48 million in federal grant dollars over the next three years to support and increase access to quality early childhood care and education. The Preschool Development Grant-Birth to Five comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.ODJFS is partnering with four other state agencies to administer the grant programs that will focus on increasing access and family engagement in early childhood care and education, expanding child care for those with special needs, English language learners, and those experiencing homelessness, and creating long-term and sustainable funding for early childhood education programs.

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio announces 2023 Harvest for Hunger honorary chair

LORAIN — Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio (Second Harvest) is proud to announce Sundaram “Naga” Nagarajan, president & CEO of Nordson Corporation, as the honorary chairperson for the 2023 Harvest for Hunger campaign. The campaign will kick off on March 2 and run through the end of May.

Harvest for Hunger is an annual food and funds drive. Second Harvest organizes the campaign in partnership with three other Feeding America food banks in Northern Ohio serving 21 counties, including Crawford. The 2023 Harvest for Hunger campaign goal is to raise the funds to cover 2.5 million meals for those struggling with food insecurity in our region.

For more information, contact Emily Faust at 440-444-0697 or visit secondharvestfoodbank.org/events/harvest-for-hunger.

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

