Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says...
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
wegotthiscovered.com
George Santos shockingly missed the point when asked about comparisons to a 2002 Leonardo DiCaprio crime drama
The cipher wrapped in an enigma smothered in secret sauce that is Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to grow murkier by the day. And the lies and mistruths have been so difficult to keep up with, that some have compared Santos to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the 2002 biographical crime comedy-drama, Catch Me If You Can.
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
Why Paramount+’s Viewership Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Chart
The home of ”Tulsa King“ and ”1923“ has been racking up big views on less content than the leading streamer. Paramount’s bet on all things Taylor Sheridan continues to pay off in spades — and the numbers prove it. Here’s one clear sign: In...
How to Watch ‘You People': Is the Jonah Hill Comedy Streaming?
Written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, “You People” takes a look at what happens when two very different families — one Black and one white — come together. Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relatives find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.
‘Shrinking’ Review: Jason Segel Breaks the Rules in Hilarious, Heartwarming Apple TV+ Comedy
“Shrinking” is the bastard love child of “Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs.” The funny, self-aware, wonderfully cast workplace comedy centers on a small Pasadena psychological practice. From there, it moves out in spokes into the family lives, mental obsessions and dysfunction of its three main shrinks: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and, yes, Harrison Ford.
Academy Launches Oscars Content Partnership With Letterboxd
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a partnership with Letterboxd, the growing social network for global film discussion and discovery, to collaborate for the 95th Oscars. Starting with the Nominees Luncheon, the movie media site will be incorporated into the lead-up to March 12 with nominees...
‘Black Bird’ Creator Dennis Lehane Signs Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+
Apple Studios has made an exclusive deal with Dennis Lehane, the mind behind films like “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island.”. The screenwriter and his production company Hans Bubby have agreed to the terms with Apple TV+ following the success of “Black Bird” starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe for his role in the prison thriller show, which Lehane helped create. Variety first reported the news.
‘GMA3’ Anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach to Exit ABC After In-Office Romance Investigation
“GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are exiting ABC after news of a romantic relationship between the pair surfaced publicly and an investigation was launched by the network. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all...
New Line Nabs ‘Barbarian’ Filmmaker Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ After Intense Multi-Studio Bidding War
After an intense multi-studio bidding war, New Line Cinema has acquired the original screenplay “Weapons” from the filmmaking team behind the award-winning horror thriller “Barbarian,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The project is from writer/director Zach Cregger, who will also produce alongside...
‘Party Down’ Season 3 Trailer: Being a Loser in LA Should Never Be This Fun (Video)
We’re mere weeks away from the long overdue return of Starz’s cult hit series “Party Down,” and as the first trailer will prove, we’re delighted to report the gang are all still living that cautionary don’t-move-to-LA life, even into their 40s and 50s. I mean, we’re delighted for you, the fans. We feel kind of bad for the characters.
How to Watch ‘Poker Face': Where is the Natasha Lyonne Series Streaming?
Critics are loving Rian Johnson’s TV series, “Poker Face,” which stars Natasha Lyonne as a cynical, whip-smart woman who can tell when someone is lying. This ability, naturally, leads to her solving a crime each week as she travels from town to town in her Plymouth Barracuda.
A24 in Talks to Acquire Domestic Rights to Sundance Breakout ‘Talk to Me’
Studio A24 is currently in talks to acquire North American rights to Sundance Midnight breakout “Talk to Me,” according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. The deal for the Australian horror film is in the high seven figures. Bankside Films is currently brokering the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.
David Harbour Is a Ghost Who Goes Viral in Trailer for Netflix Movie ‘We Have a Ghost’ (Video)
Netflix on Thursday launched a trailer for “We Have a Ghost” starring. David Harbour haunts a family whose ghost stories go viral in a new trailer launched Thursday by Netflix for “We Have a Ghost,” starring Anthony Mackie, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash and Jennifer Coolidge.
MTV Acquires Chilean Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’ Out of Sundance
MTV Documentary Films has landed rights to “The Eternal Memory” out of its debut at Sundance. Maite Alberdi’s sequel to “The Mole Agent,” nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2020 Academy Awards, chronicles an esteemed Chilean cultural commentator’s attempt to document his life as his memory recedes with Alzheimer’s disease.
LA Nonprofit Takes Out Full-Page Ad in the LA Times to Refute Skid Row Inquiry by Newspaper
A nonprofit group criticized in an investigative piece in the Los Angeles Times took out an extraordinary full-page ad on Wednesday to refute allegations about elevator problems in a Skid Row residential building run by the organization. The Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation ran the ad in Wednesday’s print edition...
Sundance Awards 2023: Updating Live
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is announcing its awards at a ceremony in Park City on Friday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, “Theater Camp” won the award for ensemble cast, while Lío Mehiel won the individual acting award for “Mutt.” “Magazine Dreams” won for creative vision, and “The Persian Version” for screenplay.
Sit On It, Ojai! How ‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Lost a Mayoral Race to a Yoga Instructor
OJAI, Ca — It looked, for one brief shining moment, as if Potsie had pulled it off. On election night last November, Anson Williams was up by about 100 votes, what in these parts counts as a commanding lead. There were still plenty of results left to tally in the hotly contested campaign for mayor of Ojai, California — where all of 3,604 ballots were cast in 2022 — but the 73-year-old former TV star was far enough ahead of his opponent, 59-year-old incumbent mayor and yoga instructor Betsy Stix, that a few days later Stix released a statement congratulating Williams on his victory.
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion
