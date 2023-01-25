ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'

As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says...
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘You People': Is the Jonah Hill Comedy Streaming?

Written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, “You People” takes a look at what happens when two very different families — one Black and one white — come together. Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relatives find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.
TheWrap

Academy Launches Oscars Content Partnership With Letterboxd

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a partnership with Letterboxd, the growing social network for global film discussion and discovery, to collaborate for the 95th Oscars. Starting with the Nominees Luncheon, the movie media site will be incorporated into the lead-up to March 12 with nominees...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

‘Black Bird’ Creator Dennis Lehane Signs Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+

Apple Studios has made an exclusive deal with Dennis Lehane, the mind behind films like “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island.”. The screenwriter and his production company Hans Bubby have agreed to the terms with Apple TV+ following the success of “Black Bird” starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe for his role in the prison thriller show, which Lehane helped create. Variety first reported the news.
TheWrap

A24 in Talks to Acquire Domestic Rights to Sundance Breakout ‘Talk to Me’

Studio A24 is currently in talks to acquire North American rights to Sundance Midnight breakout “Talk to Me,” according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. The deal for the Australian horror film is in the high seven figures. Bankside Films is currently brokering the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.
TheWrap

MTV Acquires Chilean Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’ Out of Sundance

MTV Documentary Films has landed rights to “The Eternal Memory” out of its debut at Sundance. Maite Alberdi’s sequel to “The Mole Agent,” nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2020 Academy Awards, chronicles an esteemed Chilean cultural commentator’s attempt to document his life as his memory recedes with Alzheimer’s disease.
TheWrap

Sundance Awards 2023: Updating Live

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is announcing its awards at a ceremony in Park City on Friday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, “Theater Camp” won the award for ensemble cast, while Lío Mehiel won the individual acting award for “Mutt.” “Magazine Dreams” won for creative vision, and “The Persian Version” for screenplay.
PARK CITY, UT
TheWrap

Sit On It, Ojai! How ‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Lost a Mayoral Race to a Yoga Instructor

OJAI, Ca — It looked, for one brief shining moment, as if Potsie had pulled it off. On election night last November, Anson Williams was up by about 100 votes, what in these parts counts as a commanding lead. There were still plenty of results left to tally in the hotly contested campaign for mayor of Ojai, California — where all of 3,604 ballots were cast in 2022 — but the 73-year-old former TV star was far enough ahead of his opponent, 59-year-old incumbent mayor and yoga instructor Betsy Stix, that a few days later Stix released a statement congratulating Williams on his victory.
OJAI, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
