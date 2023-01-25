SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are tracking more slick road conditions out there this morning due to light snow showers last night. So, if heading out this morning be aware of slick roadways and plan on a few extra minutes of travel. Temperatures are also chill to start your Friday, into the lower to mid 20s for most so don’t forget the big coat, hat and gloves as well this morning.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO