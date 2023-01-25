ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

First Alert Weather Day: Quick accumulating snow tonight, travel impacts expected for some.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of Mid-Michigan (other than Roscommon County) starting this afternoon going into tonight through tomorrow morning ahead of a quick hitting storm system aimed at Mid-Michigan tonight. We have also declared today (8PM tonight through 8AM tomorrow morning) to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for heavy accumulating snow overnight leading to travel impacts Sunday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Quick-hitting light snow tonight, several inches possible Saturday evening through early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started the day with some sunshine around Mid-Michigan, but things have quickly changed as we’ve moved into the evening hours. Snow has returned to the area and while it’s not a huge snowfall, it has a chance to be a nuisance into your Friday evening plans. In addition to that, cold wind chills with a strong wind today will remain present through the evening, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

A few slick sports remain this morning, showers this afternoon & evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some roads remain slick this morning as we continue to feel the impacts of yesterday’s snowfall. Most major roads have been treated while many back roads and side streets remain snowy and icy. Plan on a few extra minutes of travel this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and mid-30s this morning, and should mostly remain around the low 30s as we head for the afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Another slick commute this morning followed by snow this evening, more snow Saturday evening.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are tracking more slick road conditions out there this morning due to light snow showers last night. So, if heading out this morning be aware of slick roadways and plan on a few extra minutes of travel. Temperatures are also chill to start your Friday, into the lower to mid 20s for most so don’t forget the big coat, hat and gloves as well this morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10. Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10. Snowy Wednesday. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST. First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yahoo!

Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Fewer Michigan snow days this winter means more days in classrooms

Snowfall in southeast Michigan is below average compared to last year. Which means many school districts are not using as many snow days. Superintendents say that would mean more instructional days during the school year. Wednesday’s heavy snowfall across west and southeast Michigan resulted in scores of school district closings...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy