Ames, IA

Peterson: Caleb Grill’s grit and determination proved that he’s one tough ‘joker’ for Iowa State

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
AMES – I’m not sure Iowa State beats fifth-ranked Kansas State on Tuesday night without Caleb Grill’s floor presence. Statistical line aside, what he did during possibly the grittiest 25 minutes of his career was something to behold.

He grabbed loose balls. He made a huge late-game three-point basket. He made two crucial free throws. Forget the box score, without Grill, do the 13th-ranked Cyclones knock off the Wildcats 80-76 before a Hilton Coliseum crowd that, for the second home game in a row, was rockin’?

We don’t know that. What we know, however, is that the senior wasn’t about to let a stiff back keep him from participating in Iowa State’s biggest regular-season victory in T.J. Otzelberger’s year-plus as the program’s very successful leader. Nothing was going to prevent him from contributing to a victory that left the Cyclones and Wildcats tied for the Big 12 lead. You’d have to chain him to the bench to keep him out of Iowa State’s second game against a top-10 opponent in the past week.

“I’m excited,” Grill told The Register during a one-on-one. “I really wanted to win the game. A top-five matchup, you can’t beat that at home. Being able to get into first place in the Big 12, that’s something I wanted to do.

“It was probably the biggest game we’ve had all year. I’m glad we could come through and win the game.”

He’s a team guy. He’s knows Otzelberger’s system almost as well as Otzelberger knows it. As long as he wasn’t going to be a team detriment, he was playing.

“I thought Caleb, dealing with problems with his back, brought a lot to the table,” said Gabe Kalscheur, who brought a lot, too. “He did a lot of the dirty work. We knew he was going to give it, and he did.

“Just him being out there, and with his presence, they’ve got to respect him out there. He’s a weapon.”

A stiff back kept Grill, a Kansas native, off the practice floor Monday. On Tuesday, he wasn’t sure he’d play until working out on the Hilton Coliseum floor, long before his teammates and coach even showed up for the 8 p.m. game.

Grill wasn’t missing this game. If there was a way, he was going to play, assuming Otzelberger and athletic trainer Vic Miller signed off on it.

“For a guy to play 25 minutes with his back how it is, is pretty impressive,” Otzelberger said.

These are games college basketball players live for. First place on the line in the nation’s toughest conference, and in front of fans who have cheered his every move since playing his first game in 2019. Tough-it-out performances like Grill’s are what we love about athletics.

“I knew he was going to play,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. “Tough kid. Didn’t he win the (state high school) high jump? He’s a tough joker. He’s not missing this game.”

Tough kid, indeed. Grill started. The plan was to play as much as possible without over-doing it. There are still 10 Big 12 games remaining, you know. It was just one game.

“The fact he played shows his overall toughness and will to win,” said Cyclone Jaren Holmes, after scoring a team-best 23 points. “Who’d have thought he would have played?

“You see how invested he is. He was going in and out of the game, running to the locker room, trying to stay warm and doing all that he can, so we could be successful.”

Finally with 10 minutes left, everyone among the 14,267 fans thought he’d finally had it. Grill was walking with an uncommon stiffness. He left the game. The back had tightened up again.

He strapped a black brace on his back. He went to the locker room. He rode the stationary bike. No one could blame him if he called it a night

“There was a discussion,” Otzelberger said. “He and Vic talked. He went back to the locker room. I said let me know – we’ll figure it out either way. He came back out. He said he was OK.”

His three-point basket with just more than 5 minutes to play (in a game that included 13 lead changes and seven ties) resulted in a 63-59 lead. It was his first basket after two previous misses.

“I felt confident shooting,” Grill said. “You shoot with confidence. When you think it’s going to go in, you’ve got a pretty high percentage to make it.”

A couple situational substitutions later, his two free throws gave the Cyclones a 78-73 lead with 11 seconds left.

“The thing with Caleb, more than anything, is he’s such a competitor, and when he’s on the court, our guys know how much he wants to win,” Otzelberger said.

“Defensively, was he at his best? Probably not. Offensively, was he at his best? Probably not. But he hits a huge three. He knocks down two big free throws.

“He’s been part of a lot of impactful wins. Him being out there brings a lot to our team.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

