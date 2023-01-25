ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

The Holy Donut opens new shop, Crumbl Cookies opening in Rochester

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMJGH_0kQjyy5i00

While most people on the Seacoast have been digging themselves out from piles of snow and staying inside avoiding icy roads and the weather, the restaurant scene on the Seacoast has been quite active. This week we have seen The Holy Donut open a new shop in Arundel, Maine, Crumbl Cookies will be opening at the Ridge in Rochester this week and Potter's Bakery has been looking to expand. With all these tempting treats to entice us, I think it's time to put on our boots and get out there to explore all they have to offer.

The Holy Donut opens new shop

The Holy Donut opened its latest shop on Portland Road in Arundel, Maine on Friday, Jan. 13. offering unusual flavored Maine donuts made from scratch daily.

Crumbl Cookies opening in Rochester

Benjamin and Anna Stice, a married couple, and Ben's brother, Nick Stice, are opening their second location of Crumbl Cookies at 150 Marketplace Blvd., Unit 11 at The Ridge, in Rochester on Friday, Jan. 27.

Potter's Bakery is looking to expand

Potter's Bakery opened in 2018, the mission of owners Tim and Susan Willson is to help young people with special needs learn employment skills. They are in the process of seeking city approvals to expand Potter's from two retail spaces to three.

Mila by White Apron opens

Jay and Liz Curcio of White Apron opened their new venue Mila located at 1 Franklin St., in Exeter on Jan. 10. Mila features two large rooms, one that will serve as a lounge with a bar that fits 200 for cocktail hours, the other as a dining room that can seat up to 120 guests.

Bearded Bakery comes to Hampton

Owner Jon Buatti’s new Hampton bakery and eatery at 580 Lafayette Road is the second incarnation of Bearded Baking. Bearded Baking offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries, and custom cakes, he said.

Each week in this newsletter, we highlight our best stories from the Seacoast's restaurant community. Please forward this Local Flavor newsletter to your family, friends and acquaintances who might be interested. You can sign up to receive this newsletter here. And if you are a subscriber, thank you for helping to make our work possible. If you don’t subscribe, please consider supporting Seacoastonline.com and Fosters.com today here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
NHPR

Developer Mark Ciborowski: 'I'm trying to beautify Concord forever'

This story is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Concord Monitor. Someday this year, Mark Ciborowski will hire someone to move a pair of long, heavy oak bars from Pennsylvania to his proposed masterpiece in downtown Concord. One bar, 36 feet...
CONCORD, NH
Q97.9

Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February

There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
nerej.com

The Container Store opens first NH location

Salem, NH The Container Store has opened its first New Hampshire location at Tuscan Village located at 10 S. Village Dr. Suite 300. This will be The Container Store’s 96th retail location nationally. The newest addition to The Container Store will be 15,500 s/f and feature storage and organization...
SALEM, NH
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
DURHAM, NH
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
NHPR

3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy