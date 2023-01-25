The Holy Donut opens new shop, Crumbl Cookies opening in Rochester

While most people on the Seacoast have been digging themselves out from piles of snow and staying inside avoiding icy roads and the weather, the restaurant scene on the Seacoast has been quite active. This week we have seen The Holy Donut open a new shop in Arundel, Maine, Crumbl Cookies will be opening at the Ridge in Rochester this week and Potter's Bakery has been looking to expand. With all these tempting treats to entice us, I think it's time to put on our boots and get out there to explore all they have to offer.

The Holy Donut opens new shop

The Holy Donut opened its latest shop on Portland Road in Arundel, Maine on Friday, Jan. 13. offering unusual flavored Maine donuts made from scratch daily.

Crumbl Cookies opening in Rochester

Benjamin and Anna Stice, a married couple, and Ben's brother, Nick Stice, are opening their second location of Crumbl Cookies at 150 Marketplace Blvd., Unit 11 at The Ridge, in Rochester on Friday, Jan. 27.

Potter's Bakery is looking to expand

Potter's Bakery opened in 2018, the mission of owners Tim and Susan Willson is to help young people with special needs learn employment skills. They are in the process of seeking city approvals to expand Potter's from two retail spaces to three.

Mila by White Apron opens

Jay and Liz Curcio of White Apron opened their new venue Mila located at 1 Franklin St., in Exeter on Jan. 10. Mila features two large rooms, one that will serve as a lounge with a bar that fits 200 for cocktail hours, the other as a dining room that can seat up to 120 guests.

Bearded Bakery comes to Hampton

Owner Jon Buatti’s new Hampton bakery and eatery at 580 Lafayette Road is the second incarnation of Bearded Baking. Bearded Baking offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries, and custom cakes, he said.

