Sports briefs: Portsmouth Middle School seeks spring coaches; Post 7 tryout Saturday

 3 days ago
Portsmouth Middle School seeks spring coaches

PORTSMOUTH - Portsmouth Middle School is looking for a boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and junior varsity softball coach for the upcoming spring season.

Those interested should contact Matt Mitchell at mmitchell@su52.org or call 603-436-5781 ext. 4110.

Rochester Post 7 legion baseball preliminary tryout/winter workout Saturday

ROCHESTER - A preliminary tryout/winter workout for the upcoming Rochester Post 7 American Legion baseball season is Saturday, January 28 at Spaulding High School.

The event, which is open to kids between 13 and 19 years old from students at Coe-Brown, Farmington, Kingswood, Prospect Mountain, Nute and Rochester, will run from 8 a.m. to noon. There is no cost.

Post 7 will have two new programs this summer season - prep legion (13 to 15 years old) and junior legion (14 to 17 years old). The senior legion team is open to 14- to 19-year-olds.

For more information, contact Post 7 baseball director Craig Walfield at wallysport@metrocast.net.

Registration for upcoming EYLA spring season

EXETER - Registrations for the upcoming Exeter Youth Lacrosse Association season is underway at www.exeteryouthlacrosse.org.

The league is for boys and girls between kindergarten and eighth grade in the Exeter-area school systems.

For more information, please email Dorine Caswell at dccaswell@aol.com.

To have a youth sports announcement published, please email sports editor Jay Pinsonnault at jpinsonnault@seacoastonline.com.

