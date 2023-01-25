ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

See the storm: Indianapolis traffic cams, social media show snowy road conditions

By Joe Mutascio, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1dC0_0kQjyp9B00

Indianapolis could see around 4 to 8 inches of snow Wednesday , in the first big storm locally of 2023.

Some schools were forced to start late or cancel as the city took precautions and began treating the roads Tuesday night.

As the flakes fall, our team of reporters and photographers will be there to show you how it looks out there. Read on for their coverage, a link to live traffic cams around the area, plus your contributions from social media.

Indianapolis weather live: Get the latest winter storm updates

See road conditions with live Indianapolis traffic cams

For a live look at dozens of traffic cams around the area, along with current traffic conditions and road closures, click here.

You can also monitor power outages across Indiana and beyond with our outage tracker database.

Indianapolis road conditions: When will my road be plowed in Indy?

See the snow around Indianapolis

Anniversary of Blizzard of '78

This storm began on the 45th anniversary of one of the more legendary snowstorms in recent history. Here's what it was like back in 1978, when Indiana and Illinois were bombarded with unrelenting snow.

Winter weather driving tips: Snow and ice are back, Indiana. In case you forgot, here's how to drive in it

This story will be updated throughout the storm.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: See the storm: Indianapolis traffic cams, social media show snowy road conditions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue

2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward. 2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward. Friday Night Fast Break...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

National Weather Service pushes to provide more information in Spanish

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spanish-speaking population is growing in central Indiana, so the National Weather Service at Indianapolis is pushing to get more information out in their language. According to the U.S. Census, more than 400,000 Hispanic people reside in Indiana, and Spanish is the second most-spoken language in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman dead in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side on Friday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located near the intersection of 96th Street and Village Way. Officers reported finding an adult female located inside a home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in stable condition. Shortly after 5 a.m., a victim walked into IU Health-Methodist Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said that person was in stable condition, but investigators have not determined where the shooting took place.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — We're wrapping up an "interesting" weather system. Yes, it did snow. Yes, travel was impacted during heavier bursts of snow. But a tremendous amount of melting and compaction kept much of the area under snowfall expectations. This was from a saturated airmass of temperatures of 32°-34° that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Pendleton Pike Progress project underway

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy