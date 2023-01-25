ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Bastian Solutions announces $130 million corporate headquarters in Noblesville

By Brittany Carloni, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Bastian Solutions , a company that makes conveyor systems for distribution warehouses, is moving its corporate headquarters and manufacturing to Noblesville.

Bastian and the city of Noblesville announced Tuesday the company is planning a $130 million corporate campus and manufacturing facilities on 162 acres in the Hamilton County city near 146th Street and Promise Road , just 13 miles from its current headquarters off U.S. 31 in Carmel .

Bastian plans to eventually move the company's $8 million manufacturing facility in Westfield's NorthPoint Industrial Park to Noblesville, company spokesperson Stefanie Hardy said in an email to IndyStar. The 90,000-square-foot Westfield manufacturing facility opened in 2019 .

The Noblesville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved an economic development resolution between the city and Bastian.

Groundbreaking for the facility won't happen for at least two years, according to a news release.

Bastian's Growth: Here's why this Hamilton County company is hiring 400 workers during the pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTgZU_0kQjyncx00

“Our investment in the Noblesville campus will be the largest our company has made to date,” Bastian Solutions President & CEO Aaron Jones said in a news release. “This project is indicative of our commitment to Bastian employees, the material handling industry and the State of Indiana. We’re excited to build upon the roots we’ve established here to ensure we’re successful for the next 70 years.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation provided Bastian up to $4 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $2 million in redevelopment tax credits, according to the news release.

The project is expected to bring 250 new jobs to Noblesville during the next five years and includes 400 retained and relocated jobs, according to the news release.

More: Bastian Solutions opens $8M manufacturing facility in Westfield

The first employees are expected to move to the Noblesville campus by the end of 2025, Hardy said.

“This project speaks to Bastian’s commitment to job growth and economic development in Noblesville, and we are excited for our upcoming successes and bright future together,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in the news release.

Bastian Solutions has operated its headquarters in Carmel since 2014. Although the company will eventually leave Carmel, Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement to IndyStar he is pleased that the company is staying in Central Indiana.

"We understand the company was looking for land needed for manufacturing. The options in Carmel are not suited for manufacturing," Brainard said in a statement. "Carmel also doesn't have 165 acres available for a campus of this size."

Toyota Advanced Logistics , a subsidiary of Japan-based Toyota Industries Corporation, acquired Bastian Solutions in 2017.

The company saw large growth during the initial years of the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2021 , Bastian said it needed as many as 400 new workers, but was struggling to find employees.

The company has another facility in Greenfield, which will not be part of the consolidation to Noblesville. Additional facilities around the country are located in Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Bastian Solutions announces $130 million corporate headquarters in Noblesville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Indianapolis’ Bradley Company names new president, CEO

Bradley Company is establishing its principal office in Indianapolis, boosting the state’s largest independently owned full-service commercial real estate firm’s presence in the Circle City. Bradley also announced that Chad Phillips is the company’s new President and CEO. He will succeed Brad Toothaker, who will turn his focus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Westfield Washington to create 2 more elementaries, add 2nd middle school

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Washington Schools will create two more elementaries and add a second middle school, the district announced Thursday in a newsletter. Construction of a seventh elementary would start in the fall and take 18-24 months. Westfield Intermediate School would be made into an eighth elementary.
WESTFIELD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Comfort food makes a comeback at Ford’s Garage in Noblesville

The results are in from the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot” Culinary Forecast, and comfort fare is making a comeback, landing the number two spot in macro dining trends for 2023. Ford’s Garage, the burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville native Rex Dillinger announces debut novel

Rex Dillinger has had a life full of diverse experiences. From reserve police officer to minister to entrepreneur, his philosophy has always been to enjoy relationships, the outdoors, and laughter over work and money. His debut fiction novel, A Conscious Choice to Love, takes place in Noblesville and Hamilton County....
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs

The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
CARMEL, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy