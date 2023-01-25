Bastian Solutions announces $130 million corporate headquarters in Noblesville

Bastian Solutions , a company that makes conveyor systems for distribution warehouses, is moving its corporate headquarters and manufacturing to Noblesville.

Bastian and the city of Noblesville announced Tuesday the company is planning a $130 million corporate campus and manufacturing facilities on 162 acres in the Hamilton County city near 146th Street and Promise Road , just 13 miles from its current headquarters off U.S. 31 in Carmel .

Bastian plans to eventually move the company's $8 million manufacturing facility in Westfield's NorthPoint Industrial Park to Noblesville, company spokesperson Stefanie Hardy said in an email to IndyStar. The 90,000-square-foot Westfield manufacturing facility opened in 2019 .

The Noblesville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved an economic development resolution between the city and Bastian.

Groundbreaking for the facility won't happen for at least two years, according to a news release.

“Our investment in the Noblesville campus will be the largest our company has made to date,” Bastian Solutions President & CEO Aaron Jones said in a news release. “This project is indicative of our commitment to Bastian employees, the material handling industry and the State of Indiana. We’re excited to build upon the roots we’ve established here to ensure we’re successful for the next 70 years.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation provided Bastian up to $4 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $2 million in redevelopment tax credits, according to the news release.

The project is expected to bring 250 new jobs to Noblesville during the next five years and includes 400 retained and relocated jobs, according to the news release.

The first employees are expected to move to the Noblesville campus by the end of 2025, Hardy said.

“This project speaks to Bastian’s commitment to job growth and economic development in Noblesville, and we are excited for our upcoming successes and bright future together,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in the news release.

Bastian Solutions has operated its headquarters in Carmel since 2014. Although the company will eventually leave Carmel, Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement to IndyStar he is pleased that the company is staying in Central Indiana.

"We understand the company was looking for land needed for manufacturing. The options in Carmel are not suited for manufacturing," Brainard said in a statement. "Carmel also doesn't have 165 acres available for a campus of this size."

Toyota Advanced Logistics , a subsidiary of Japan-based Toyota Industries Corporation, acquired Bastian Solutions in 2017.

The company saw large growth during the initial years of the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2021 , Bastian said it needed as many as 400 new workers, but was struggling to find employees.

The company has another facility in Greenfield, which will not be part of the consolidation to Noblesville. Additional facilities around the country are located in Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas.

